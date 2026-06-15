ESPN Greenlights "Setting the Tempo" Documentary Series Following Launch of Toronto Tempo

Produced by Robin Roberts, Serena Williams, Ryan Reynolds, Masai Ujiri, and Lilly Singh, the four-part series chronicles the creation of Canada’s first WNBA franchise.

The WNBA’s expansion into Canada is about to get the documentary treatment. ESPN has officially greenlit Setting the Tempo, a new four-part ESPN Original Series that will chronicle the creation of the Toronto Tempo, the league’s first franchise in Canada.

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Produced by an all-star team that includes Robin Roberts, Serena Williams, Ryan Reynolds, Masai Ujiri, and Lilly Singh, the series promises an unprecedented behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to build a professional sports franchise from the ground up.

As anticipation builds for the Tempo’s inaugural season, Setting the Tempo will take viewers inside one of the most significant expansion efforts in women’s sports history. The series follows the organization’s leadership as they navigate the enormous challenge of assembling a roster, establishing a team culture, building a front office, and preparing for their first tip-off, all under the weight of historic expectations.

With the WNBA experiencing record-breaking growth in attendance, television viewership, sponsorships, and fan engagement, the launch of a Canadian franchise marks another milestone in the league’s rapid evolution. ESPN executives believe the timing is ideal to tell the story behind the scenes.

“With the incredible growth of the WNBA and women’s basketball, this is the perfect time to showcase the launch of Canada’s first WNBA franchise,” said Lindsay Rovegno, Vice President and Executive Producer of ESPN Originals. “Setting the Tempo presents a rare opportunity for fans to see what it truly takes to build a successful organization, shining a spotlight on the female executives whose decisions and vision are laying the foundation for the future.”

The series revolves around an all-women leadership team tasked with turning the Tempo from an idea into a competitive franchise. Head coach Sandy Brondello, a two-time WNBA champion and the league’s 2014 Coach of the Year, joins general manager Monica Wright Rogers, also a two-time WNBA champion, as they lead the organization through critical personnel decisions and foundational planning.

The documentary will capture the pressure and excitement of building a team in real time, offering viewers access to strategy meetings, scouting evaluations, hiring decisions, and the countless moving parts required to launch a new professional sports organization.

For executive producer Robin Roberts, the project represents a landmark moment not only for the WNBA but for women’s sports across Canada.

“As someone who has loved women’s basketball and had the privilege of being part of the WNBA’s story since the very beginning, this project feels incredibly special,” Roberts said. “The launch of the Toronto Tempo represents a defining moment for the league and for women’s sports in Canada. This series captures the passion, pressure and purpose behind building a franchise from the ground up, while shining a light on the women leading the way and shaping the future of the game.”

The series also highlights the impressive ownership group behind the franchise. Tennis legend Serena Williams and longtime NBA executive Masai Ujiri are principal owners of the Tempo, while entertainer and entrepreneur Lilly Singh serves as both an owner and the team’s Chief Hype Officer.

Teresa Resch, President of the Toronto Tempo, believes the documentary will give fans a deeper appreciation for everything that goes into launching a franchise before a single game is played.

“Bringing a WNBA team to life has been an unforgettable journey,” Resch said. “Fans will get an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at everything that went into building this team, and the moments that led to our first tip-off.”

The series is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Kathleen Jayme and produced by Rock’n Robin Productions in association with Maximum Effort, Ujiri Productions, and Nine Two Six Productions. Executive producers include Robin Roberts and Reni Calister for Rock’n Robin Productions; Ryan Reynolds and Kevin Hill for Maximum Effort; Serena Williams and Caroline Currier for Nine Two Six Productions; Lilly Singh; and Masai Ujiri and Josiah Rothenberg for Ujiri Productions.

As women’s sports continue to attract unprecedented investment and global attention, Setting the Tempo aims to document a transformative moment for the WNBA while showcasing the people responsible for bringing professional women’s basketball to Canada for the first time.

Further details, including a premiere date, will be announced at a later time.

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