NASCAR Hall of Famer Ned Jarrett Passes Away at Age 93

Known as “Gentleman Ned,” Jarrett won two NASCAR championships and later became one of the sport’s most respected voices.

Ned Jarrett, the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion whose excellence behind the wheel was matched by his decades-long influence as a broadcaster and ambassador for the sport, has died at the age of 93.

Known as “Gentleman Ned” for his clean driving style and sportsmanship, Jarrett became one of NASCAR’s defining figures during the sport’s formative years. Born on October 12, 1932, in Newton, North Carolina, Jarrett built a Hall of Fame career that included 50 victories in NASCAR’s premier series and championships in 1961 and 1965.

Jarrett’s most dominant season came in 1965, when he won 13 races and captured his second championship. That same year, he delivered one of the most remarkable performances in NASCAR history, winning the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway by 14 laps — still the largest margin of victory in Cup Series history.

Despite retiring from full-time competition at just 34 years old, Jarrett’s impact on the sport was far from over. He transitioned into broadcasting, becoming one of NASCAR’s most respected voices. Generations of fans came to know Jarrett through his work on radio and television, where his insight, professionalism and deep understanding of the sport helped bring stock car racing to a growing national audience.

One of his most memorable broadcasting moments came during the 1993 Daytona 500, when he called the final laps as his son, Dale Jarrett, scored his first Daytona 500 victory. The emotional father-son moment remains one of NASCAR’s most cherished memories.

Jarrett was inducted into the inaugural class of the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2010, a fitting recognition of a career that spanned driving, broadcasting and service to the sport. He also received numerous honors throughout his life, including recognition as one of NASCAR’s 50 Greatest Drivers.

Ned Jarrett leaves behind a lasting legacy as one of the sport’s true pioneers — a champion on the track, a trusted voice in the broadcast booth and a beloved figure throughout the NASCAR community.