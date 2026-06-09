ESPN Brings Extensive Coverage of the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games to Fans Nationwide

More than 48 hours of live competition, celebrity performances, and inspiring athlete stories will stream across ESPN+, Disney+, ABC, and the ESPN App from Minneapolis.

Nearly 3,000 athletes from every corner of the United States are preparing to take center stage as the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games arrive in Minneapolis, and ESPN is ensuring fans everywhere can experience every inspiring moment.

What’s Happening:

Beginning June 20, ESPN's extensive coverage of the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games will bring more than 48 hours of live competition to audiences across ESPN+, Disney+, ABC, and the ESPN App.

The week-long celebration of athletic excellence, inclusion, and determination will showcase nearly 3,000 athletes representing all 50 states, supported by approximately 1,500 coaches, competing across 16 Olympic-style sports.

Hosted at the University of Minnesota and venues throughout the Twin Cities, the 2026 USA Games are expected to be one of the largest sporting events in the United States this year. Beyond the competition itself, the Games serve as a reminder of Special Olympics' mission to create a more inclusive world through sports.

Coverage begins on Saturday, June 20, with the Opening Ceremony from Huntington Bank Stadium at the University of Minnesota.

Streaming live on ESPN+ and Disney+ beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET, the ceremony promises to be a celebration worthy of the national event, featuring performances from Academy Award winner and eight-time GRAMMY winner Jon Batiste alongside two-time GRAMMY-nominated singer and actor Demi Lovato.

ESPN's Opening Ceremony broadcast team includes SportsCenter anchor Kevin Connors and veteran reporter Jen Lada, joined by Special Olympics Nebraska Hall of Famer Wyatt Spalding, fitness personality Jess Sims, and former Paralympian Victoria Arlen.

Throughout the week, ESPN+ will stream a variety of competitions, including athletics, swimming, powerlifting, and flag football. Fans watching through the ESPN App will have access to enhanced viewing features such as multiview capabilities, allowing them to follow multiple events simultaneously and create a more immersive viewing experience.

The network has assembled an impressive lineup of sports analysts and former elite athletes to guide viewers through the competition. Olympic gold medalist Dan O'Brien will provide coverage of athletics, Olympic weightlifter Cheryl Haworth will oversee powerlifting coverage, and legendary swimming broadcaster Rowdy Gaines will call swimming events. Former NFL star Maurice Jones-Drew will lead coverage of flag football.

Additional play-by-play and analyst duties throughout the Games will be handled by Jess Sims, Victoria Arlen, Drew Fellios, Jason Ross Jr., Kelsey Riggs Cuff, Patrick Kinas, and Eric Rothman. Jen Lada will also provide extensive reporting for SportsCenter, highlighting athlete stories and memorable moments from the competition.

One of the marquee events of the week will be the Unified 5v5 Flag Football Gold Medal Game on June 25. The game will air on NFL Network while also streaming on ESPN+ and Disney+. Unified Sports brings together athletes with and without intellectual disabilities on the same team, embodying the inclusive spirit at the heart of the Special Olympics movement.

ABC will complement ESPN's live coverage with two special programs. A Preview Show will air on June 21 at noon ET, featuring highlights from the Opening Ceremony and a look ahead at the week's events. A "Best of Show" review special will air on July 25, recapping the most memorable moments, performances, and achievements from the Games.

The 2026 USA Games continue a partnership between ESPN and Special Olympics that spans more than four decades. Since becoming the official media partner for Special Olympics World Games and USA Games events in 2013, ESPN has helped bring unprecedented visibility to athletes with intellectual disabilities.

That relationship extends beyond broadcasts. ESPN has served as the Global Presenting Sponsor of Special Olympics Unified Sports since 2013, helping fuel a remarkable increase in participation around the world.

Today, more than 1.8 million people participate in Unified Sports programs globally, representing a 111 percent increase since the partnership began.

Kevin Martinez, ESPN's Vice President of Corporate Citizenship, emphasized the significance of the relationship, noting that sports have a unique ability to unite communities and create opportunities for athletes of all abilities.

The Games themselves are about far more than medals and competition. They represent a national celebration of inclusion, perseverance, and achievement. Athletes from across the country will compete in front of family members, friends, and thousands of spectators while inspiring millions more watching at home.

As Minneapolis welcomes the nation's top Special Olympics athletes, ESPN's extensive coverage ensures that their stories, accomplishments, and competitive spirit will reach audiences across the country. From inspiring personal journeys to championship performances, the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games promise to deliver unforgettable moments that highlight the power of sport to bring people together.

More ESPN News: