ESPN+ Brings Extensive Live Coverage of the 2026 Warrior Games
Check out a full schedule of this year's events.
ESPN+ will showcase the 2026 Warrior Games with more than 59 hours of live coverage from Colorado Springs.
What’s Happening:
- ESPN+ will live stream select events from the 2026 Warrior Games, taking place June 13–20 at Colorado College in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
- The Warrior Games, hosted by U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, feature nearly 200 wounded, ill, and injured active-duty and veteran U.S. military service members.
- The event highlights resilience, recovery, and rehabilitation through adaptive sports competition, camaraderie, community, and healing.
- ESPN+ will provide more than 59 hours of live coverage during the Games.
- Sports featured in the coverage include archery, cycling, track and field, indoor rowing, powerlifting, sitting volleyball, swimming, and wheelchair basketball.
- Coverage will be called by commentators Brad Jay, Pat Parnell, Carl Roepke, Chris Waddell, Jason Tabansky, Conor McGahey, and Samantha Thomas.
- Tina Dixon and Lizzy Smith will serve as sideline reporters.
- The 2026 event marks the 16th year of the DoD Warrior Games.
- The Warrior Games were created to support the recovery of wounded warriors through adaptive sports while showcasing their physical abilities and mental toughness.
- Athletes will represent seven U.S. military branches, including the Army, Marine Corps, Navy/Coast Guard, Air Force/Space Force, and Special Operations Command.
- ESPN has supported the Warrior Games since 2017, continuing a long-standing partnership with the event.
2026 Warrior Games Schedule (All Times ET)
- Saturday, June 13 – 8:30 AM | Powerlifting Competition | ESPN+
- Sunday, June 14 – 8:30 AM | Cycling Competition | ESPN+
- Monday, June 15 – 5:30 PM | Wheelchair Basketball Day 2 | ESPN+
- Tuesday, June 16 – 8:30 AM | Archery Day 2 | ESPN+
- Wednesday, June 17 – 8:00 AM | Track & Field | ESPN+
- Wednesday, June 17 – 4:30 PM | Wheelchair Rugby Day 1 | ESPN+
- Thursday, June 18 – 8:30 AM | Indoor Rowing | ESPN+
- Thursday, June 18 – 5:30 PM | Wheelchair Rugby Day 2 | ESPN+
- Friday, June 19 – 4:00 PM | Sitting Volleyball Day 1 | ESPN+
- Saturday, June 20 – 8:30 AM | Swimming | ESPN+
- Saturday, June 20 – 3:30 PM | Sitting Volleyball Day 2 | ESPN+
ESPN Wide World of Sports:
- Over at Walt Disney World, the excitement of sports comes alive at the massive ESPN Wide World of Sports complex.
- But have you ever wondered how Disney keeps all the fields primed for play?
- You can check out a behind-the-scenes look at the hard work Disney Cast Members do to keep EPSN Wide World of Sports game ready!
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