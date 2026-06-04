ESPN+ Brings Extensive Live Coverage of the 2026 Warrior Games

Check out a full schedule of this year's events.

ESPN+ will showcase the 2026 Warrior Games with more than 59 hours of live coverage from Colorado Springs.

What’s Happening:

ESPN+ will live stream select events from the 2026 Warrior Games, taking place June 13–20 at Colorado College in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The Warrior Games, hosted by U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, feature nearly 200 wounded, ill, and injured active-duty and veteran U.S. military service members.

The event highlights resilience, recovery, and rehabilitation through adaptive sports competition, camaraderie, community, and healing.

ESPN+ will provide more than 59 hours of live coverage during the Games.

Sports featured in the coverage include archery, cycling, track and field, indoor rowing, powerlifting, sitting volleyball, swimming, and wheelchair basketball.

Coverage will be called by commentators Brad Jay, Pat Parnell, Carl Roepke, Chris Waddell, Jason Tabansky, Conor McGahey, and Samantha Thomas.

Tina Dixon and Lizzy Smith will serve as sideline reporters.

The 2026 event marks the 16th year of the DoD Warrior Games.

The Warrior Games were created to support the recovery of wounded warriors through adaptive sports while showcasing their physical abilities and mental toughness.

Athletes will represent seven U.S. military branches, including the Army, Marine Corps, Navy/Coast Guard, Air Force/Space Force, and Special Operations Command.

ESPN has supported the Warrior Games since 2017, continuing a long-standing partnership with the event.

2026 Warrior Games Schedule (All Times ET)

Saturday, June 13 – 8:30 AM | Powerlifting Competition | ESPN+

– 8:30 AM | Powerlifting Competition | ESPN+ Sunday, June 14 – 8:30 AM | Cycling Competition | ESPN+

– 8:30 AM | Cycling Competition | ESPN+ Monday, June 15 – 5:30 PM | Wheelchair Basketball Day 2 | ESPN+

– 5:30 PM | Wheelchair Basketball Day 2 | ESPN+ Tuesday, June 16 – 8:30 AM | Archery Day 2 | ESPN+

– 8:30 AM | Archery Day 2 | ESPN+ Wednesday, June 17 – 8:00 AM | Track & Field | ESPN+

– 8:00 AM | Track & Field | ESPN+ Wednesday, June 17 – 4:30 PM | Wheelchair Rugby Day 1 | ESPN+

– 4:30 PM | Wheelchair Rugby Day 1 | ESPN+ Thursday, June 18 – 8:30 AM | Indoor Rowing | ESPN+

– 8:30 AM | Indoor Rowing | ESPN+ Thursday, June 18 – 5:30 PM | Wheelchair Rugby Day 2 | ESPN+

– 5:30 PM | Wheelchair Rugby Day 2 | ESPN+ Friday, June 19 – 4:00 PM | Sitting Volleyball Day 1 | ESPN+

– 4:00 PM | Sitting Volleyball Day 1 | ESPN+ Saturday, June 20 – 8:30 AM | Swimming | ESPN+

– 8:30 AM | Swimming | ESPN+ Saturday, June 20 – 3:30 PM | Sitting Volleyball Day 2 | ESPN+

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