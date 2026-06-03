ESPN Gets Animated as “We’re Going” Campaign Celebrates “Toy Story 5”

ESPN’s Year of the Super Bowl celebration continues with all roads leading to Los Angeles for Super Bowl LXI.

ESPN continues its countdown to Super Bowl LXI with a new ad that also will get Disney fans excited for the release of Toy Story 5.

What's Happening:

ESPN is expanding its “We’re Going” campaign for Super Bowl LXI with a new animated commercial set to premiere during Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs.

The campaign is part of ESPN’s ongoing "Year of the Super Bowl" celebration, with additional spots planned through kickoff in Los Angeles in February 2027.

Titled “Toy Story 5.5,” the ad draws inspiration from Disney and Pixar’s upcoming Toy Story 5.

The spot features animated versions of ESPN Super Bowl broadcast team members Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, and Lisa Salters, alongside toy action figures modeled after Pat McAfee, Adam Schefter, Peyton Manning, Eli Manning, Randy Moss, and Jason Kelce.

ESPN mascot App-E even makes a cameo appearance!

The commercial begins with Laura Rutledge and NFL analyst Marcus Spears discussing why the toy figures are being left behind while the rest of the crew prepares to head to Los Angeles for Super Bowl LXI.

After learning they weren’t included in the travel plans, the toys come to life in classic Toy Story fashion. The action figures then embark on their own cross-country adventure from Bristol, Connecticut, to Los Angeles.

Along the way, they are joined by Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and other familiar Toy Story characters.

This marks the third installment of ESPN's “We’re Going” Super Bowl LXI campaign, following the first spot immediately following this year's Super Bowl and April's "On the Clock" – timed to the NFL Draft.

More ESPN News:

SNL star and comedian Marcello Hernández has been tapped to host this year's ESPYS as they return to New York City next month.

ESPN and TNT Sports have announced kickoff times and broadcast plans for the expanded 2026–27 College Football Playoff across ESPN, ABC, TNT, and streaming platforms.

ESPN will provide extensive coverage of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final between the Vegas Golden Knights and Carolina Hurricanes across its platforms.

ESPN will deliver extensive coverage of the 2026 NBA Finals, featuring enhanced broadcasts, expanded studio programming, and fan experiences surrounding the New York Knicks–San Antonio Spurs championship matchup.