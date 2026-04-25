"We're Going" Continues: NFL Draft Puts ESPN "On the Clock" for Super Bowl LXI
The second ad leading up to the first-ever Super Bowl airing on ESPN has been released.
ESPN continues its countdown to Super Bowl LXI with a fun new ad featuring ESPN personalities and mascot App-E.
What's Happening:
- ESPN continues its “We’re Going” campaign with the release of a new ad for Super Bowl LXI, marking another milestone in its "Year of the Super Bowl" initiative.
- While Disney has had its hands in the Super Bowl for decades thanks to the iconic "I'm going to Disneyland!" line, Super Bowl LXI will mark the first time the iconic sports event will air on the Disney-owned ESPN.
- The campaign’s second installment, titled “On the Clock,” debuted during night one of the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 23.
- The new spot follows the original creative that premiered after Super Bowl LX, which launched the campaign.
- “On the Clock” draws inspiration from the NFL Draft format and features:
- Roger Goodell
- Joe Buck
- Troy Aikman
- Lisa Salters
- Laura Rutledge
- Mike Greenberg
- The spot highlights draft host city Pittsburgh with appearances by:
- Jerome Bettis
- Steely McBeam
- App-E
- Bridging ESPN’s past and present, the creative tone of “On the Clock” mirrors the dry, situational humor that defined ESPN’s iconic "This Is SportsCenter" campaign, while reflecting the network’s evolving role as it prepares to present its first Super Bowl.
More ESPN News:
- ESPN's lead-up series for Super Bowl LXI in 2027, The Biggest Game, has officially launched this week on YouTube.
- A new spinoff of Jeopardy! is on the way in the form of ESPN Jeopardy!, coming to Hulu and Disney+.
- A new E60 is set to debut, looking at how the rise of the Oklahoma City Thunder has helped the city move on from a dark shadow that has covered the city for over three decades.
- Frank Marshall says Rachel, Breathe was pulled from ESPN 2 just one hour before its premiere. A last-minute rights dispute halted the broadcast, but the doc is still expected to find a home soon.
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