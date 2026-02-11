The Road to Super Bowl LXI Begins with Disney and ESPN's "The Year of the Super Bowl"

The multi-platform initiative has already kicked off and will continue throughout the next year, leading up to Super Bowl LXI.

The next 12 months are set to be "The Year of the Super Bowl" as Disney prepares to roll out Super Bowl-related moments across their various platforms in anticipation of the event moving to ESPN and ABC in 2027.

What's Happening:

“The Year of the Super Bowl” will see Disney roll out Super Bowl-related moments across Disney Parks, ABC, ESPN, and Disney platforms over the next 12 months.

The initiative will begin to roll out immediately, with additional Disney moments and experiences announced gradually throughout the year, allowing fans to follow the story as it builds.

Disney says that Super Bowl-related moments will be integrated where they naturally fit within Disney storytelling, rather than appearing unexpectedly or out of context.

This yearlong effort marks one of the most ambitious cross-company initiatives in ESPN and Disney history.

The fun kicked off as soon as Super Bowl LX ended with "The Handoff" at SoFi Stadium and Disneyland Park, which we were on hand to cover on Monday.

Disneyland we were on hand to cover ESPN shows such as First Take , SportsCenter , Super Bowl Live , and NFL Live all originated from the Disneyland Park set, while additional content aired across ESPN platforms.

First Take SportsCenter Super Bowl Live NFL Live ESPN’s ambitious content slate is already underway with the weekly series "I Scored a Touchdown," designed to illuminate the people, plays, and moments that define the Super Bowl.

We're Going to the Super Bowl:

On Monday morning, ESPN and Disney launched “We’re Going,” a high-energy, cameo-filled marketing spot for ESPN’s inaugural Super Bowl telecast.

“We’re Going,” Drawing from nearly four decades of cultural history — dating back to the Super Bowl in 1987 — the spot reimagines the iconic “I’m Going to Disney World” Super Bowl tradition and brings together more than 60 Disney characters and major personalities from across the Disney universe — all heading to one destination: Super Bowl LXI.

What's Ahead:

As “The Year of the Super Bowl” unfolds, ESPN and Disney will continue to release new stories, celebratory moments, and creative activations. Among what fans can expect: Fresh narrative arcs and original content tied to key offseason moments Spotlight integrations at cornerstone league events, including the NFL Draft, Monday Night Football games and more Expanded cross-company collaborations leveraging Disney’s characters, franchises, and platforms New programming and fan experiences unveiled surrounding and during the 2026-27 NFL season Content across every platform throughout the year



