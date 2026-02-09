YouTube TV Launches Sports Genre Specific Plan with ESPN Networks

New subscription options allow viewers to break free from the $82.99 base bundle.

YouTube TV has officially transitioned from its one-size-fits-all model to a collection of targeted YouTube TV Plans. This shift, which was teased late last year, pivots the live TV landscape as Google’s streaming service looks to capture viewers tired of the traditional, high-priced bundle.

What’s Happening:

The new YouTube TV Plans are launching this week, offering over 10 genre-specific packages for viewers who prefer a curated subset of channels over the massive base lineup.

The price for the Sports plan is $64.99 a month or an introductory price for new users of $54.99.

For Sports+News plan it is $71.99 a month or an introductory price for new users of $56.99 a month.

Crucially, it features the full suite of ESPN networks and integrated access to ESPN Unlimited.

Additional packages are now available focusing specifically on global news cycles or child-centric entertainment.

Subscribers still get unlimited DVR, the popular multiview feature, key plays rewatch, and fantasy view integration.

The new plans remain compatible with premium add-ons, meaning subscribers can bolt NFL Sunday Ticket or NFL RedZone onto a Sports Plan or even a News Plan.

Sports Plan remains a broadcast and cable destination and does not include third-party exclusive content like Amazon’s Thursday Night Football or the WWE’s new home on Netflix.

The Unbundling of the Bundle

YouTube TV’s move to "skinny bundles" follows a volatile period in the industry.

After the antitrust block of the Venu Sports venture, Disney’s majority acquisition of Fubo accelerated the market's move toward these genre-specific options.

By offering a middle ground between the $83 base plan and individual standalone apps, YouTube TV is attempting to bridge the gap for the modern cord-shifter.

About the Evolution of Digital TV:

The concept of the "Skinny Bundle" originated as a survival tactic for cable providers in 2015, but YouTube TV has now scaled the concept using its cloud-based infrastructure to allow for instantaneous switching between tiers.

For the first time, ESPN Unlimited (Disney's premier direct-to-consumer sports offering) is being bundled directly into a streaming service's genre tier.

YouTube TV’s Multiview technology, which allows for up to four simultaneous streams, was originally a niche feature for March Madness. It has now been optimized to handle the high-concurrency demands of the new Sports Plan's massive subscriber base.

By moving users into genre-specific plans, Google can now offer advertisers much more granular data; brands know with 100% certainty if they are reaching a "Sports Household" or a "News Household."

Long-time cord-cutters will remember Sony’s PlayStation Vue, which pioneered this tiered approach in 2015. While Vue ultimately failed, its blueprint is clearly visible in the successful launch of these new YouTube TV Plans.

