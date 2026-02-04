ESPN Signs Influencer Lily Shimbashi to Multi-Year Deal for Major Events
The "Sportsish" founder moves from the Creator Network to a full-time role starting at the NFL Honors.
ESPN is expanding its digital roster by finalizing a two-year deal with star influencer Lily Shimbashi to serve as a cornerstone creator for the network’s premier sporting events.
What’s Happening:
- Shimbashi, the mind behind the popular "Not Your Boyfriend’s Sports News" tagline, will contribute custom content across espnW and various social platforms.
- Her new role begins this Thursday as the lead red carpet creator for the NFL Honors, where she will focus on athlete storytelling over traditional statistics.
- Following Super Bowl week, Shimbashi is slated to cover the NBA Finals, Stanley Cup Final, and The ESPY Awards.
- The deal positions Shimbashi as a key player for ESPN’s first-ever Super Bowl telecast in 2027 at SoFi Stadium.
- ESPN envisions Shimbashi in a hybrid role similar to other creator-driven stars, bridging the gap between legacy broadcasting and Gen Z fandom.
About the Checketts Sporting Legacy:
- Lily Shimbashi is the youngest child of Dave Checketts, the former president of the New York Knicks and the Utah Jazz.
- Dave Checketts was instrumental in the 1997 launch of the New York Liberty; Lily grew up as one of the franchise's earliest fans at the Garden.
- Founded five years ago, Shimbashi’s "Sportsish" brand was designed to fill a perceived gap in mainstream sports media specifically for female audiences.
- Before this full-time deal, Shimbashi began her "four-letter" journey in August 2025 as part of ESPN’s pilot program for independent creators.
- Shimbashi represents a new era of "mobile-first" media, having built her entire business infrastructure via smartphone before landing a major network contract.
