ESPN Signs Influencer Lily Shimbashi to Multi-Year Deal for Major Events

The "Sportsish" founder moves from the Creator Network to a full-time role starting at the NFL Honors.

ESPN is expanding its digital roster by finalizing a two-year deal with star influencer Lily Shimbashi to serve as a cornerstone creator for the network’s premier sporting events.

What’s Happening:

Shimbashi, the mind behind the popular "Not Your Boyfriend’s Sports News" tagline, will contribute custom content across espnW and various social platforms.

Her new role begins this Thursday as the lead red carpet creator for the NFL Honors, where she will focus on athlete storytelling over traditional statistics.

Following Super Bowl week, Shimbashi is slated to cover the NBA Finals, Stanley Cup Final, and The ESPY Awards.

The deal positions Shimbashi as a key player for ESPN’s first-ever Super Bowl telecast in 2027 at SoFi Stadium.

ESPN envisions Shimbashi in a hybrid role similar to other creator-driven stars, bridging the gap between legacy broadcasting and Gen Z fandom.

About the Checketts Sporting Legacy:

Lily Shimbashi is the youngest child of Dave Checketts, the former president of the New York Knicks and the Utah Jazz.

Dave Checketts was instrumental in the 1997 launch of the New York Liberty; Lily grew up as one of the franchise's earliest fans at the Garden.

Founded five years ago, Shimbashi’s "Sportsish" brand was designed to fill a perceived gap in mainstream sports media specifically for female audiences.

Before this full-time deal, Shimbashi began her "four-letter" journey in August 2025 as part of ESPN’s pilot program for independent creators.

Shimbashi represents a new era of "mobile-first" media, having built her entire business infrastructure via smartphone before landing a major network contract.

