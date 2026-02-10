Let's Play Ball! MLB.TV is Now Available Through ESPN

Make sure you pick up some peanuts and Cracker Jacks!

Back in November, ESPN announced that they would hold exclusive rights for MBL.TV and, starting today, fans can take full advantage of the new deal.

What’s Happening:

ESPN and MLB’s milestone deal is now in effect!

Starting today, February 10th, ESPN becomes the new streaming home for MLB.TV, allowing baseball fans to enjoy thousands of out-of-market live games each season on the ESPN App and ESPN.com.

This includes MLB Big Inning, and MLB Network on both ESPN and MLB digital platforms.

ESPN is offering several different options for fans looking to jump into the MLB action. Current ESPN Unlimited subscribers can purchase MLB.TV for $134.99 for the 2026 season, with renewals happening each season at the then-current price. Fans without ESPN Unlimited can purchase the service for $149.99 seasonally, which includes one month of ESPN Unlimited for free. Fans looking to spread out the cost of the season can subscribe for $29.99 a month, which also includes a month free of ESPN Unlimited. MLB.TV current subscribers who auto-renew on MLB platforms and are not currently subscribed to ESPN Unlimited will also receive a free month of the streaming service.

MLB.TV offerings will be found on most ESPN connected TV and mobile experiences, and ESPN App users will be able to take advantage of features including multiview, integrated stats, key plays and catch up to live, fantasy and betting information, and home/away feed selection.

What They’re Saying:

Rosalyn Durant, Executive Vice President, ESPN Programming & Acquisitions: “ESPN and MLB have a partnership rooted in decades of delivering marquee baseball moments to fans. With MLB.TV now available through ESPN, we’re taking a significant step forward in reinforcing ESPN as the home of the MLB regular season while deepening the value proposition of the ESPN Unlimited plan – giving fans even more flexibility in how and where they watch all season long.”

New ESPN Deals:

ESPN is also expanding its NFL offerings with a recently approved deal between the sports network and the league.

ESPN will now own the NFL Network, NFL Fantasy, and distribute RedZone, with NFL getting 10% stock in the Disney-owned network.

While we haven’t seen exactly how this deal will benefit ESPN users, it is sure to bring a ton of new content to ESPN subscribers around the globe.

