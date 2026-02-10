The veteran analyst brings his signature "First Take" energy to the culinary landscape of Disney.

Sports media icon Stephen A. Smith has officially weighed in on the most debated topic in the Disney community: the hierarchy of theme park snacks.

What’s Happening:

Stephen A. Smith has released his personal top three food items at Disney, emphasizing fitness and staying in shape while navigating the parks. The Bronze Medalist (No. 3): Mickey Beignets. Cause they are delicious. The Runner-Up (No. 2): Popcorn. A classic choice, he loves his popcorn. The Top Spot (No. 1): Warm Pretzels. The soft pretzel is praised for being a smarter bread choice that avoids the heavy stomach feeling with burgers and hot dogs. Smith warns young whippersnappers to watch their intake, as you can't simply stuff yourself with bread if you aren't hitting the gym.



The Science of the Disney Burn

While Stephen A. Smith focuses on the cardiovascular benefits of avoiding burgers, there is some data that backs up his preference for high-carb, low-fat snacks like pretzels.

An average guest at a Disney park walks between 7 and 12 miles per day.

This level of physical exertion places the body in a state of constant glycogen depletion.

From a physiological standpoint, a warm pretzel provides rapid-absorption complex carbohydrates that act as immediate fuel for the Disney Marathon.

Unlike a high-fat burger, which requires significant metabolic energy to digest and can lead to the dreaded food coma, a pretzel keeps you agile.

Also, the sodium content in a Disney pretzel (often viewed as a negative in sedentary environments) acts as a critical electrolyte replacement for guests losing salt through perspiration in the Florida or California sun.



