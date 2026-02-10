Sporty Mice: Mickey and Minnie Debut New Looks for 2027’s Super Bowl LXI

While Super Bowl champions Sam Darnold and Kenneth Walker III were celebrating last night's victory at Disneyland, Mickey and Minnie are already preparing for Super Bowl LXI!

What’s Happening:

As is tradition, last night’s Super Bowl ended with a Disney Parks victory announcement!

Depending on where the annual NFL championship takes place, the winners head to Disneyland or Walt Disney World, and this year Super Bowl MVP running back Kenneth Walker III and quarterback Sam Darnold headed to Disneyland after the Seahawk’s victory at Levi’s Stadium.

This year’s post-victory magic was extra special, as next year ESPN will take the reins for Super Bowl LXI.

Disney is already amping up the excitement for the 2027 game, with new advertisements featuring Disney characters and a special First Take handoff special on Main Street, U.S.A.

Super Bowl LXI will be taking place at Inglewood, CA’s SoFi Stadium just up the road from the Disneyland Resort, and Mickey and Minnie are already planning for the big night.

Thanks to an Instagram post from Mickey Mouse himself, the iconic couple headed to SoFi Stadium in some brand new outfits in celebration of Super Bowl LXI.

Spotting their standard color schemes, the sporty new looks are sure to be making appearances throughout the year as Disney prepares for the big game.

Take a look at the full post below:

Mickey also spotted the new look during ESPN’s coverage of the celebration, which was shared to X by the sports network.

Super Bowl Commercials:

One of the biggest days for Americans is Super Bowl Sunday, and arriving with the NFL excitement are some of the best advertisements of the year.

For Disney, this is one of their favorite times of year to debut new looks at highly anticipated projects.

Last night, those that tuned into the big game were treated to two new looks at upcoming Disney films.

Make sure you check out the new TV spots for The Mandalorian and Grogu and Pixar’s Hoppers.

