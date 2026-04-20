Frank Marshall Says "Rachel, Breathe" Documentary Was Pulled From ESPN2 One Hour Before Premiere

The documentary was removed at the last minute amid a rights dispute, with negotiations still ongoing

In the world of live television, last-minute changes happen, but rarely this late, and seldom this publicly. Acclaimed filmmaker Frank Marshall revealed that his latest documentary, Rachel, Breathe, was abruptly pulled from ESPN2 just an hour before its scheduled premiere, citing a breakdown in negotiations over rights rather than budget.

What’s Happening:

Originally set to air Sunday evening, the documentary was expected to bring its emotional, real-life story to a wide audience. But according to Marshall, discussions with ESPN had been ongoing for days and ultimately stalled at the last possible moment. In a statement shared on social media, he said the network’s legal team issued an ultimatum shortly before airtime: agree immediately to new terms or the film would be pulled. When those terms weren’t finalized in time, the broadcast was canceled, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The documentary centers on marathon runner Rachel Foster and her extraordinary recovery after emerging from a coma. Doctors did not expect her to survive.

Just five months later, she completed the 2023 Boston Marathon, a milestone that forms the emotional core of the film. It also follows her continued journey as she prepares to run the race again in 2025, exploring themes of resilience, identity, and perseverance in the face of life-altering change.

While Marshall’s account underscores the frustration of the situation, reports indicate the delay may stem from standard, if poorly timed, business complications. Sources say both sides had been working toward a licensing agreement, but additional terms were introduced late in the process, requiring further legal review. With the scheduled premiere fast approaching, there wasn’t enough time to finalize the deal.

The sudden removal marks a disappointing moment for the filmmakers after two years of work, but it does not appear to be the end of the road for the project. Negotiations are said to be continuing, leaving open the possibility of a future premiere, whether on ESPN or another platform.

Marshall struck a hopeful tone despite the setback, emphasizing that the story at the heart of Rachel, Breathe will still reach audiences. For now, the film’s release is simply on pause, an unexpected delay for a project centered on persistence and pushing forward.

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