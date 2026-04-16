NFL Draft 2026: ESPN's Massive Lineup of Programming for Draft Weekend

Don't miss out on the football fun this weekend, April 23rd-25th.



Heading into the 2026 NFL Draft, ESPN has announced its full lineup of coverage from Pittsburgh, PA.

What’s Happening:

ESPN and The Walt Disney Company will provide full coverage of the 2026 NFL Draft (April 23–25 in Pittsburgh) across an unprecedented number of platforms, including ESPN, ABC, NFL Network, ESPN App, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, Disney+, and Hulu.

New this year, Disney+ and Hulu will stream ESPN, ABC, and ESPN Deportes’ NFL Draft presentations, making it the most widely distributed NFL Draft ever.

Fans will get 14 hours of coverage across three days, including multiple unique broadcasts and five different first-round presentations.

ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network will offer distinct storytelling styles for Round 1: ESPN/NFL Network focus on team needs and analysis. ABC emphasizes player journeys and human-interest stories.

The Pat McAfee Show Draft Spectacular will stream the first round live across digital platforms, including YouTube, TikTok, X, and the ESPN App.

Studio and network coverage will feature extensive programming across ESPN and NFL Network, including: NFL Live, College GameDay, SportsCenter, First Take, and Get Up on ESPN/ABC. Good Morning Football, NFL Draft Kickoff, and NFL Gameday Final on NFL Network.

Spanish-language coverage will air on ESPN Deportes, and ESPN Radio will broadcast all 257 draft picks.

More than 60 on-site commentators will participate, including major analysts such as Mel Kiper Jr., Daniel Jeremiah, Field Yates, Adam Schefter, and others across both networks.

Key hosts include Mike Greenberg (ESPN), Rece Davis (ABC), and Rich Eisen (NFL Network), each leading major draft presentations.

ESPN and NFL Network will broadcast from the draft theater in Pittsburgh, with additional outdoor set locations overlooking the fan area and venue.

Comprehensive reporting will include live interviews from prospects, team facilities, green room coverage, and post-selection interviews.

Special coverage highlights include live reaction shows, podcast tapings, and digital-only programming across YouTube, Facebook, and ESPN platforms.

The schedule includes wall-to-wall studio shows throughout the week leading up to and during the draft, spanning ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, and NFL Network.

Interactive features include ESPN DraftCast, mock draft simulators, and predictive tools for fans.

NFL Network will feature “Run Rich Run” during Round 4–7 coverage to support charity efforts.

Post-draft analysis, including team grades and “steals of the draft,” will be published on ESPN.com after the event concludes.

Check out the full schedule below:

Wednesday, April 22 (Pre-Draft Day)

Morning

6–8 AM — UnSportsmanLike (ESPN2 / ESPNU)

7–8 AM — SportsCenter (ESPN)

8–10 AM — Get Up (ESPN)

8–10 AM — Good Morning Football (NFL Network)

10 AM–Noon — First Take (ESPN)

Midday / Afternoon

Noon–2 PM — The Pat McAfee Show (ESPN, ESPN App, YouTube)

2–3 PM — SportsCenter (ESPN)

3–4 PM — NFL Draft Daily (ESPN2 / ESPN App)

4–5 PM — NFL Live (ESPN)

5–5:30 PM — SportsCenter (ESPN)

5:30–6 PM — Pardon the Interruption (ESPN)

Evening

6–7 PM — Path to the Draft (NFL Network)

7–8 PM — The Insiders (NFL Network)

8–9 PM — Daniel Jeremiah’s Mock Draft (NFL Network)

Thursday, April 23 (Round 1 Night)

Morning

6–8 AM — UnSportsmanLike (ESPN2 / ESPNU)

7–8 AM — SportsCenter (ESPN)

8–10 AM — Get Up (ESPN)

8–10 AM — Good Morning Football (NFL Network / ESPN2)

10 AM–Noon — First Take (ESPN)

Afternoon

Noon–2 PM — The Rich Eisen Show (ESPN, Disney+)

1–4 PM — NFL Draft Kickoff (NFL Network)

2–3 PM — SportsCenter (ESPN)

3–5 PM — NFL Live (ESPN)

4–7 PM — NFL Draft Kickoff (NFL Network)

5–7 PM — College GameDay (ESPN)

7–8 PM — NFL Draft Countdown (ESPN)

7–8 PM — NFL Draft Kickoff (NFL Network)

Night (Round 1 Coverage)

8 PM — NFL Draft Round 1 (multiple broadcasts: ESPN / ABC / NFL Network) Late Night (11 PM–12:30 AM) SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt (ESPN) NFL Gameday Final (NFL Network)



Friday, April 24 (Rounds 2–3)

Morning

6–8 AM — UnSportsmanLike (ESPN2 / ESPNU)

7–8 AM — SportsCenter (ESPN)

8–10 AM — Get Up (ESPN)

8–10 AM — Good Morning Football (NFL Network / ESPN2)

10 AM–Noon — First Take (ESPN)





Midday / Afternoon

Noon–2 PM — The Pat McAfee Show (ESPN / ESPN App / YouTube)

1–4 PM — NFL Draft Kickoff (NFL Network)

2–3 PM — SportsCenter (ESPN)

3–5 PM — NFL Live (ESPN)

4–6 PM — NFL Draft Kickoff (NFL Network)

5–6 PM — College GameDay (ESPN)

6–7 PM — NFL Draft Countdown (ESPN)

6–7 PM — NFL Draft Kickoff (NFL Network)

Night (Rounds 2–3)

11 PM–12:30 AM SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt (ESPN) NFL Gameday Final (NFL Network)



Saturday, April 25 (Rounds 4–7)

Morning

7 AM–Noon — SportsCenter (ESPN)

10 AM–Noon — NFL Draft Kickoff (NFL Network)

Evening

Noon onward — NFL Draft Rounds 4–7 coverage (ESPN / ABC / NFL Network simulcasts and separate feeds) 7–8 PM — NFL Gameday Final (NFL Network)



Read More ESPN: