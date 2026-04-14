ESPN Names "30 for 30" Alum Josh Oshinsky as Head of Their Multiplatform Storytelling Efforts
He formerly served at Business Insider and Sports Illustrated as well.
An alum from one of the most acclaimed 30 for 30 films is coming back to ESPN to oversee the network's multiplatform storytelling efforts.
What's Happening:
- Josh Oshinsky, formerly of Business Insider and Sports Illustrated, has reportedly been chosen to oversee the development of ESPN's Multiplatform storytelling efforts as the new Senior Director of Original Content Development, according to a new report from The Wrap.
- In the new role, Oshinsky will oversee the development of across 30 for 30 films, ESPN Films, ESPN Originals, podcasts, and scripted projects, leading the creative strategy for the network, as well as talent partnerships and the creation of a global master slate.
- Oshinsky most recently served for six months at Business Insider as the VP of Creative Strategy, working as the VP of Global Content & Digital at PepsiCo before that for three years after a sting as an EP at the company, and Senior Director of Global Communications. He returns to ESPN after working as an editor at the company for several months in 2005. He was also a producer and editor on the 2010 30 for 30 documentary, Four Days in October.
- Over his career - spanning over 20 years - Oshinsky has received 14 Emmy Awards and multiple Webby, Telly, and Anthem awards.
What They're Saying:
- Josh Oshinsky: "I’m thrilled to join an iconic brand like ESPN at such a pivotal moment for the industry. I look forward to shaping the next chapter of ESPN’s original storytelling, marrying ambitious creative vision with formats and partnerships that meet audiences where they are.”
His ESPN Doc:
- Oshinsky served as a producer and editor on what is arguably one of the more famous 30 for 30 documentaries, Four Days in October.
- The doc follows the story of one of the greatest comebacks in sports history - the Boston Red Sox overturning a 3-0 series against the New York Yankees in the 2004 playoff series.
- The doc stands out thanks to the use of archival game footage, clubhouse moments, and interviews with the players who were there, all tightly woven and focused on four consecutive days, almost giving the doc a thriller type of feel.
- It plays with the emotions of belief and breaking the curse, using the momentum of the event to tell a strong narrative of true events.
- It went on to win a Sports Emmy, and was acclaimed at festivals like the Tribeca Film Festival, and others.
- If Ohshinsky brings this kind of storytelling to all the ESPN platforms, we the viewers are certainly in for a treat.