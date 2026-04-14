ESPN Names "30 for 30" Alum Josh Oshinsky as Head of Their Multiplatform Storytelling Efforts

He formerly served at Business Insider and Sports Illustrated as well.

An alum from one of the most acclaimed 30 for 30 films is coming back to ESPN to oversee the network's multiplatform storytelling efforts.

What's Happening:

Josh Oshinsky, formerly of Business Insider and Sports Illustrated, has reportedly been chosen to oversee the development of ESPN's Multiplatform storytelling efforts as the new Senior Director of Original Content Development, according to a new report from The Wrap.

In the new role, Oshinsky will oversee the development of across 30 for 30 films, ESPN Films, ESPN Originals, podcasts, and scripted projects, leading the creative strategy for the network, as well as talent partnerships and the creation of a global master slate.

Oshinsky most recently served for six months at Business Insider as the VP of Creative Strategy, working as the VP of Global Content & Digital at PepsiCo before that for three years after a sting as an EP at the company, and Senior Director of Global Communications. He returns to ESPN after working as an editor at the company for several months in 2005. He was also a producer and editor on the 2010 30 for 30 documentary, Four Days in October.

Over his career - spanning over 20 years - Oshinsky has received 14 Emmy Awards and multiple Webby, Telly, and Anthem awards.

What They're Saying:

Josh Oshinsky: "I’m thrilled to join an iconic brand like ESPN at such a pivotal moment for the industry. I look forward to shaping the next chapter of ESPN’s original storytelling, marrying ambitious creative vision with formats and partnerships that meet audiences where they are.”

His ESPN Doc: