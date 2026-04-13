John Buccigross. Signs With ESPN for Multi-Year Contract Extension

The longtime SportsCenter anchor and NHL voice will remain with ESPN for years to come.

In a move that keeps one of its most recognizable voices firmly in the lineup, ESPN has officially signed John Buccigross to a new multi-year contract extension. For fans of late-night highlights, hockey coverage, and signature catchphrases, it means a familiar presence isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

What’s Happening:

Buccigross has long been a staple of ESPN’s on-air talent, known for his energetic delivery, deep knowledge of the game, and passion for storytelling, especially when it comes to hockey. Over the years, he’s become synonymous with the network’s NHL coverage, serving as both a studio anchor and play-by-play announcer.

His enthusiasm has helped bring the sport to a broader audience, particularly during ESPN’s renewed partnership with the National Hockey League.

Beyond hockey, Buccigross has been a key figure across ESPN programming, contributing to flagship shows like SportsCenter while also carving out his own niche with personality-driven segments and social media engagement.

The extension underscores ESPN’s continued investment in experienced, recognizable talent as the network navigates an evolving sports media landscape.

With live rights deals, expanded streaming offerings, and a growing emphasis on personality-led coverage, keeping established figures like Buccigross is a strategic move that reinforces continuity for viewers.

For Buccigross, the new deal represents both stability and opportunity, allowing him to continue covering the sports he loves while evolving alongside ESPN’s changing platforms.

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