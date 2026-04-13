Blues and NHL to Host ASL Awareness Night With Special ASL Broadcast
A first-of-its-kind club-level telecast will bring real-time ASL commentary to fans during the April 14 matchup.
Hockey is about to speak a whole new language, and for many fans, it’s long overdue. On April 14, the game will be signed, celebrated, and experienced in a way that brings the action closer than ever before.
What’s Happening:
- The St. Louis Blues are teaming up with the National Hockey League to host their first-ever ASL Awareness Night, highlighted by a groundbreaking alternate telecast designed specifically for the Deaf and hard-of-hearing community.
- During the Blues’ matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins, fans will be able to stream “NHL in ASL,” a live broadcast featuring real-time play-by-play and commentary delivered entirely in American Sign Language.
- Available exclusively on the ESPN App for ESPN Unlimited subscribers, the Sports Emmy-nominated broadcast will be led by Jason Altmann of P-X-P alongside co-host Jeff Mansfield. Together, they’ll bring the speed, intensity, and emotion of the game to life through ASL, offering a viewing experience that is both inclusive and immersive.
- While the NHL has previously introduced ASL broadcasts during marquee events like the Stanley Cup Final and Winter Classic, this marks the first time the initiative is being applied to a club-level regular season game. It’s a significant step forward in accessibility, building on a partnership between the league and P-X-P that began in 2022 with a focus on expanding inclusive fan experiences.
- Inside the arena, ASL Awareness Night will extend far beyond the broadcast. Fans attending the game at Enterprise Center will be immersed in a celebration of Deaf culture and community, including a live ASL performance of the national anthem and themed in-game content throughout the evening. Special ticket packages will also include an exclusive Blues ASL T-shirt, featuring how to sign the team’s name.
- The event reflects a broader commitment by the Blues organization to accessibility. The team has long offered services such as closed captioning, assisted listening devices, and in-arena interpreters, but this dedicated night brings those efforts into sharper focus.
- A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit DEAF, Inc., supporting the local Deaf and hard-of-hearing community in St. Louis.
- The initiative has also been inspired in part by Blues forward Jake Neighbours, who previously learned ASL to communicate with a teammate’s family member and later incorporated the language into a fan-favorite line of team merchandise. His efforts helped spark greater awareness and engagement, showing how small actions can lead to meaningful change.
- For hockey fans looking for exclusive NHL in ASL merchandise, a variety of styles are available for fans on NHL Shop.
- Ultimately, ASL Awareness Night is about more than one game; it’s about making hockey more accessible, more inclusive, and more connected. By combining innovative broadcasting with in-person experiences, the NHL and the Blues are setting a new standard for how sports can welcome every fan into the conversation.
More NHL News:
- One Disney: Inside Out Classic
- Swing into the San Jose Sharks' Superhero Night with Spider-Man
- ESPN Gives Fans Peek Behind The Scenes of the Commentators of the "Inside Out Classic"
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now