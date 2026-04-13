Blues and NHL to Host ASL Awareness Night With Special ASL Broadcast

A first-of-its-kind club-level telecast will bring real-time ASL commentary to fans during the April 14 matchup.

Hockey is about to speak a whole new language, and for many fans, it’s long overdue. On April 14, the game will be signed, celebrated, and experienced in a way that brings the action closer than ever before.

What’s Happening:

The St. Louis Blues are teaming up with the National Hockey League to host their first-ever ASL Awareness Night, highlighted by a groundbreaking alternate telecast designed specifically for the Deaf and hard-of-hearing community.

During the Blues’ matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins, fans will be able to stream “NHL in ASL,” a live broadcast featuring real-time play-by-play and commentary delivered entirely in American Sign Language.

Available exclusively on the ESPN App for ESPN Unlimited subscribers, the Sports Emmy-nominated broadcast will be led by Jason Altmann of P-X-P alongside co-host Jeff Mansfield. Together, they’ll bring the speed, intensity, and emotion of the game to life through ASL, offering a viewing experience that is both inclusive and immersive.

While the NHL has previously introduced ASL broadcasts during marquee events like the Stanley Cup Final and Winter Classic, this marks the first time the initiative is being applied to a club-level regular season game. It’s a significant step forward in accessibility, building on a partnership between the league and P-X-P that began in 2022 with a focus on expanding inclusive fan experiences.

Inside the arena, ASL Awareness Night will extend far beyond the broadcast. Fans attending the game at Enterprise Center will be immersed in a celebration of Deaf culture and community, including a live ASL performance of the national anthem and themed in-game content throughout the evening. Special ticket packages will also include an exclusive Blues ASL T-shirt, featuring how to sign the team’s name.

The event reflects a broader commitment by the Blues organization to accessibility. The team has long offered services such as closed captioning, assisted listening devices, and in-arena interpreters, but this dedicated night brings those efforts into sharper focus.

A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit DEAF, Inc., supporting the local Deaf and hard-of-hearing community in St. Louis.

The initiative has also been inspired in part by Blues forward Jake Neighbours, who previously learned ASL to communicate with a teammate’s family member and later incorporated the language into a fan-favorite line of team merchandise. His efforts helped spark greater awareness and engagement, showing how small actions can lead to meaningful change.

For hockey fans looking for exclusive NHL in ASL merchandise, a variety of styles are available for fans on NHL Shop.

Ultimately, ASL Awareness Night is about more than one game; it’s about making hockey more accessible, more inclusive, and more connected. By combining innovative broadcasting with in-person experiences, the NHL and the Blues are setting a new standard for how sports can welcome every fan into the conversation.

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