ESPN Gives Fans Peek Behind The Scenes of the Commentators of the "Inside Out Classic"
They dropped the sneak peek not too long after the game started
As the Inside Out Classic got underway, ESPN shared a look at the commentators of the animated altcast in a behind-the-scenes peek.
What's Happening:
- The Inside Out Classic - an animated altcast of a live NHL hockey game - is currently underway on various platforms, and ESPN is sharing a behind-the-scenes look at the commentators of the game, Drew Carter, Kevin Weekes and Arda Öcal in the live studio.
- In the video, we see our commentators bringing their animated characters to life in real time on Hockey Island, where the virtual game is taking place, while the real NHL game (seeing the Washington Capitals vs. The New York Rangers) is on a screen nearby.
- Inside Out Classic features virtually created real-time animation of the action between the Washington Capitals and the New York Rangers modeled after characters in Pixar’s award-winning Inside Out franchise.
- The animated telecast will leverage tracking technology to present the action on the ice in real-time while featuring Inside Out characters skating alongside animated versions of the NHL players.
- At the start of the cast, we discovered that the whole event is taking place inside Riley's mind as she's asleep, almost like a dream from Dream Productions.
- The real-time, animated NHL telecast featuring the Washington Capitals vs. New York Rangers is taking place right now on ESPN+, Disney+, Disney Channel, and Disney XD while the traditional telecast of the game will be available on ESPN.
- Video on demand will also be available in most markets, including the United States and its territories, on Disney+ shortly after the real-time telecast.
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