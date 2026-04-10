One Disney: Inside Out Classic

Welcome to our new weekly series where we take a look at ways different parts of Disney come together to deliver the quality storytelling that they are known for. This week, we are going to take a look at the Inside Out Classic that was recently broadcast on Disney+, Disney Channel, Disney XD, and the ESPN app.

The Inside Out Classic was the third alt-cast hockey game produced in partnership with Disney, the NHL, and Beyond Sports, and one of many animated alt-casts that have been produced over the last few years. While the Big City Greens-themed games were a lot of fun, perhaps no animated Disney franchise makes more sense to use for a hockey game than Inside Out, given Riley's love of the sport. (I am not forgetting the Mighty Ducks animated series, but that is probably not a realistic option.) It was established that Riley has a hockey island inside her mind, so what could make for a more natural location.



This year’s broadcast appeared to be more seamless in the still evolving technology which is an encouraging sign, but what was perfection was the joy that emanated from the broadcast team of Drew Carter, Kevin Weekes, and Arda Öcal did not treat this as a throwaway gimmick, but as a true form of broadcast entertainment with equal respect to the game being played and the world of Inside Out.

Carter has a gift for using the game to not only do play-by-play but to create a story set within the world of Inside Out that can help introduce new fans to the sport. Meanwhile, Öcal as the in-game reporter delivered a star turn that shows he is an ESPN talent to keep an eye on. He was able to seamlessly drop deep Inside Out references that show he did the research to make the game feel as a true extension of the franchise. Much like a broadcast team researches the teams before a game, he clearly took notes of the film to deliver his entertaining reports in an authentic way showing he is a bright future ESPN star.

But I also think it is important to note that Pixar did not simply hand over the keys to the franchise and let ESPN and the NHL run with it. They also played a role in ensuring that the broadcast was additive to the storytelling of the film and will not be viewed as an embarrassment to the work that made the franchise the success that it is.

ESPN Director Ashely Ward told ESPN Front Row, “What we hope for the Inside Out Classic is that it gives fans a fun, accessible way to experience hockey. Movies are magical, sports are magical and we’re so thrilled to combine that magic in this incredible Inside Out environment. These projects don’t happen without the hard work of so many different people and departments. It’s truly all hands-on deck and requires the effort of every person involved.”

Whether it is the behind-the-scenes talent or the broadcast booth, the fun the teams had creating the broadcast came through. While there may be a prejudiced opinion that sports fans might look down on family entertainment, the Inside Out Classic proved this to be not true.

The people involved in the show are obviously Disney fans and are energized by the storytelling inspiration that comes from being part of the Disney family. In fact, if you want to see how sports fans can love Disney, check out Raiders Quarterback and Golden Oak Resident Kirk Cousins sharing his love for Disney on the now ESPN-owned NFL Network

The partnership between ESPN, Pixar, and Disney Channel showed what can happen when different story-based studios under the Disney umbrella can be inspired by each other and work together.

Next week, we will take a look at the collaboration between Walt Disney Animation Studios and the World of Frozen at Disney Adventure World.