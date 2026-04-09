ESPN Announces Lineup of Content for the 2026 WNBA Draft

Catch the action this Monday, April 13th.

ESPN has announced a full lineup of programming for this year’s WNBA Draft, including live coverage, Orange Carpet action, Disney+ content, and more.

What’s Happening:

ESPN will exclusively air the 2026 WNBA Draft on April 13 at The Shed in New York City.

Malika Andrews leads expanded on-site coverage, including pre-draft and red carpet shows.

Ryan Ruocco hosts the draft broadcast with analysts Rebecca Lobo and Andraya Carter and reporter Holly Rowe.

The broadcast will feature all three rounds, with interviews, analysis, and real-time reactions.

Tina Thompson will narrate special features as the league celebrates its 30th season.

Top prospects will attend in person, with the Dallas Wings holding the No. 1 pick, followed by the Minnesota Lynx, Seattle Storm, Washington Mystics, and Chicago Sky.

WNBA Countdown begins at 6:30PM ET with Andrews, Chiney Ogwumike, and Carter.

The WNBA Draft Orange Carpet Show starts at 5:30PM ET on ESPN2, highlighting player arrivals, fashion, and interviews.

ESPN will introduce enhanced production features, including new camera technology, a redesigned set, and immersive fan experiences.

Disney+ show Vibe Check and ESPN digital content will provide behind-the-scenes coverage and interviews.

ESPN.com will offer full draft coverage, including mock drafts, live updates, analysis, and team grades.

Social content will include behind-the-scenes access and interviews with prospects.

All coverage will also be available on the ESPN App.

WNBA on ESPN:

Earlier this week, fans were invited to watch Courtside at the Women’s Final Four, hosted by Jess Sims alongside Ilona Maher.

The show featured appearances from content creator Katie Feeney with fan interviews and reactions.

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