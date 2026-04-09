ESPN Announces Lineup of Content for the 2026 WNBA Draft
Catch the action this Monday, April 13th.
ESPN has announced a full lineup of programming for this year’s WNBA Draft, including live coverage, Orange Carpet action, Disney+ content, and more.
What’s Happening:
- ESPN will exclusively air the 2026 WNBA Draft on April 13 at The Shed in New York City.
- Malika Andrews leads expanded on-site coverage, including pre-draft and red carpet shows.
- Ryan Ruocco hosts the draft broadcast with analysts Rebecca Lobo and Andraya Carter and reporter Holly Rowe.
- The broadcast will feature all three rounds, with interviews, analysis, and real-time reactions.
- Tina Thompson will narrate special features as the league celebrates its 30th season.
- Top prospects will attend in person, with the Dallas Wings holding the No. 1 pick, followed by the Minnesota Lynx, Seattle Storm, Washington Mystics, and Chicago Sky.
- WNBA Countdown begins at 6:30PM ET with Andrews, Chiney Ogwumike, and Carter.
- The WNBA Draft Orange Carpet Show starts at 5:30PM ET on ESPN2, highlighting player arrivals, fashion, and interviews.
- ESPN will introduce enhanced production features, including new camera technology, a redesigned set, and immersive fan experiences.
- Disney+ show Vibe Check and ESPN digital content will provide behind-the-scenes coverage and interviews.
- ESPN.com will offer full draft coverage, including mock drafts, live updates, analysis, and team grades.
- Social content will include behind-the-scenes access and interviews with prospects.
- All coverage will also be available on the ESPN App.
WNBA on ESPN:
- Earlier this week, fans were invited to watch Courtside at the Women’s Final Four, hosted by Jess Sims alongside Ilona Maher.
- The show featured appearances from content creator Katie Feeney with fan interviews and reactions.
Read More ESPN: