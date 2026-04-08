New Health Update Shared by Hall of Fame Sports Broadcaster Dick Vitale

After a long series of health battles and a triumphant return to calling Basketball on ESPN, Hall of Fame broadcaster Dick Vitale has shared another health update.

What's Happening:

Josh Krulewitz, a longtime public relations and communications executive at ESPN, shared an update that he received from Hall of Fame analyst, Dick Vitale.

Devotees may recall that for a number of years, Vitale has been struggling with multiple cancer diagnoses, including melanoma, lymphoma, and laryngeal (vocal cord) cancer. Doctors also discovered a cancerous lymph node in his neck in 2024.

Each has required different treatments, surgeries, and therapies, with the vocal cord cancer being especially serious for him as it directly affected his ability to speak and offer commentary on basketball games. At one point, doctors were restricting him to calling only one game per week.

Despite this, Vitale has fought back, and has been declared cancer-free multiple times.

Though he has been calling games since his return in February of 2025, the latest update on Vitale's health may see him benched in the future again.

According to Vitale, doctors have told him that his latest tests have showed some abnormalities. While nothing has been specified, Vitale goes on to say his doctors are recommending additional testing to determine next steps.

That said, whatever the tests may reveal, Vitale says he plans to be as active as ever and fight as hard as can be.

You can read his full update below.

Dickie V's Message:

I always feel so grateful for the amount of love and support I have received in my life, especially in recent years through my multiple health issues.

I try to share information about the steps in my journey as a way to help others and to make everyone understand how physically and emotionally grueling that the process can be for anyone going through challenges.

Like countless others, each time I go for any kind of test I am a nervous wreck. The latest example is my scans last week. The anxiousness you feel about the uncertainty is off the charts. You just never know what's next and it can be surprising or scary.

While I feel great physically and sharp mentally, I heard from my doctors that the latest tests (which included a PET scan then a CAT scan and two MRIs) showed some abnormalities.

They are recommending some additional testing to determine next steps. I'm hoping for the best and we will see what the roadmap looks like after an upcoming biopsy.

As always, I plan to remain as active as ever and fight as hard as can be.

You have heard me say it over and over again my friends. This is why I'm OBSESSED with the incredible work of The V Foundation. We need to raise money and bring hope to the millions that are battling and suffering, especially for the youngsters. Our annual Gala in Sarasota has raised $105 million for kids battling cancer, and this year's event (May 1) will honor superstars in the game of life Katie Couric, Jamie Valvano, Geno Auriemma, Kelvin Sampson, and Tom Izzo.

Most importantly, your love and prayers mean so much to so many people, including me. Stay positive, approach life with passion and treat each day with the appreciation it deserves. Thanks for caring!

Dick Vitale

ESPN Hall of Fame Analyst