"Sources Tell:" Jeff Passan to Host New MLB Podcast for ESPN and Omaha Productions

ESPN and Omaha Productions are launching a new baseball podcast hosted by Jeff Passan that will deliver insider reporting, analysis, and in-depth stories from across Major League Baseball.

What’s Happening:

ESPN and Omaha Productions announced a new baseball podcast hosted by Jeff Passan.

The podcast, Sources Tell Jeff Passan, launches on April 14, which will see Passan will cover major Major League Baseball stories with insider reporting and analysis each week.

A 30-minute teaser episode will air April 9 at 6PM ET on ESPNEWS.

The debut episode will include interviews with Tarik Skubal and Paul Skenes, with future episodes featuring conversations with players, executives, and insiders across baseball.

The podcast aims to go beyond headlines and provide deeper storytelling about the sport.

Passan, ESPN’s Senior MLB Insider, is known for breaking news and in-depth reporting.

The show expands ESPN’s audio offerings and focus on premium baseball content.

Episodes will be released weekly on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and other major platforms.

What They’re Saying:

Jeff Passan: “Baseball is having a moment, and we’re trying to make a show worthy of it,” Passan said. “There are so many incredible stories about the game to tell, and we’re going to do it in a way that makes fans smarter and makes them laugh, too. Whether you’re a die-hard or just beginning to learn about the game, we want this show to feel like it’s for you.”

“Baseball is having a moment, and we’re trying to make a show worthy of it,” Passan said. “There are so many incredible stories about the game to tell, and we’re going to do it in a way that makes fans smarter and makes them laugh, too. Whether you’re a die-hard or just beginning to learn about the game, we want this show to feel like it’s for you.” Mike Foss, ESPN Senior Vice President, Sports Studio & Entertainment: “Jeff is one of the most respected and snazziest dressed reporters in baseball, with an unmatched ability to break news and tell the stories. His voice, perspective and personality make him a natural fit for this format, and his show will be a must for fans across the sport.”

MLB on ESPN:

Back in February, ESPN and MLB’s milestone deal went into effect, making the Disney-owned sports network the streaming home of MLB.TV.

The deal allows baseball fans to enjoy thousands of out-of-market live games each season on the ESPN App and ESPN.com, including MLB Big Inning, and MLB Network on both ESPN and MLB digital platforms.

Read More ESPN: