Disney's Rita Ferro and ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Honored by the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame
The pair will be celebrated this September at the BCHOF's annual festivities.
This year, two prominant names at Disney will be inducted in the 2026 class of Broadcast+Cable Hall of Fame.
What’s Happening:
- The 2026 induction honorees for the Broadcast+Cable Hall of Fame (BCHOF) have been announced, including two names from The Walt Disney Company.
- The Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame is a prestigious annual awards ceremony that honors influential figures and organizations in the television, cable, and broader media industry.
- Established in 1991 by the trade publication Broadcasting & Cable, the Hall of Fame recognizes leaders who have made significant contributions to broadcasting, programming, distribution, and innovation.
- This year, ESPN First Take featured commentator and executive producer Stephen A Smith and Disney’s President of Global Advertising Rita Ferro are among this year’s honorees.
- Stephen A. Smith is a longtime ESPN personality, serving as a featured commentator and executive producer on First Take since 2012, while also producing content through his company Mr. SAS Productions and expanding into radio, podcasting (K[no]w Mercy), and live event appearances.
- Rita Ferro, as President of Global Advertising for Disney, oversees all global advertising sales across the company’s major entertainment, news, and sports properties, including ABC, Disney Channels Worldwide, Disney+, ESPN/ESPN+, Freeform, FX, Hulu, and National Geographic.
- The pair will be honored at BCHOF’s annual celebration on September 29th, 2026 at NYC’s Ziegfeld Ballroom.
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