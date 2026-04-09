Roku's "Women's Sports Now" Making the Jump to ESPN
A major sponsor will also return to the show as it moves to the network.
A popular program is jumping from Roku's streaming platform to ESPN in a big move, with a returning sponsor.
What's Happening:
- ESPN has announced that Emmy Award-winning sports reporter Suzy Shuster, 2x WNBA Champion and All-Star and Atlanta Dream co-owner Renee Montgomery, veteran broadcaster Colleen Wolfe, and comedian and sports superfan Sarah Tiana will bring Women’s Sports Now to ESPN.
- Making the move to ESPN, Women's Sports Now will once again be presented by Miller Lite. The show was developed in collaboration with APX Content Ventures, Rich Eisen Productions, Firefly Studios, Montgomery’s Think Tank Productions and Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine.
- The show brings fans into the conversation. Each week, Shuster, Montgomery, Wolfe and Tiana will focus on elevating women’s voices and experiences by setting the narrative around the athletes, storylines and cultural moments that are shaping the sporting landscape. Combined with A-list interviews and high-level insight, Women’s Sports Now successfully threads the needle for both hardcore fans and new audiences.
- The all-female core team each offer diverse perspectives from the world of sports, journalism and entertainment while sharing the common goal of celebrating the amazing accomplishments of the powerful women across all areas of sports, including basketball, soccer, softball, volleyball, college athletics and more.
- Women’s Sports Now is executive produced by Sara Rea (Firefly Studios) and Suzy Shuster (Rich Eisen Productions), as well as Reese Witherspoon and Cassie Scalettar (Hello Sunshine), and produced in collaboration with Think Tank Productions. It is set to premiere on April 16 and available across all ESPN digital platforms on Thursdays throughout the season.
What They're Saying:
- Justin Craig, ESPN Vice President of Digital & Audio Production: “We’re continuing to expand how we serve fans of women’s sports. With Suzy, Renee, Colleen and Sarah, Women’s Sports Now brings together four dynamic voices who can inform, entertain and connect with audiences in a meaningful way.”
- Mara Schaefer, senior director of marketing for Miller Lite: “Women’s sports have long created legendary moments, and Miller Lite’s 50-year history is built around the same goal. We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with Women’s Sports Now and cheers to legendary moments for players and fans alike.”
- Firefly Studios’ Sara Rea: "Women’s sports continue to experience a seismic surge in viewership, and Women’s Sports Now is built to meet that moment. These dynamic co-hosts bring the perfect mix of sports insight, personality, and fun, creating a dynamic that invites in the casual viewer while still delivering for the die-hard fan. We’re proud to partner with ESPN and brands like Miller Lite that are investing in the future of women’s sports.”
- Suzy Shuster: “I come to WSN from a place of curiosity. Before WSN and honestly before my daughter Taylor became a full-time hooper, I hadn’t covered women’s sports. Now, I look at the sports world through her eyes. ESPN and Miller Lite share our vision on covering the women who blow our minds daily with their phenomenal athleticism and their ability to juggle the inordinate demands of their professional and personal lives.”
Now but New:
- Women's Sports Now is a recent venture, but is new to ESPN.
- A fanbase has been building since the show launched in 2025, but at the time it was featured on Roku's streaming platform, The Roku Channel.
- Some will say that the program was destined for ESPN, given that it had the ESPN panel show template in its DNA, serving as a weekly recap but also with a late-night style vibe.
- Focused entirely on women's sports, each episode is fast-paced and conversational, making the games accessible even if you aren't a hardcore fan. It's entertaining first, and informative second.
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