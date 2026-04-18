The Mandalorian and Grogu Appear at WrestleMania as Special Look at Upcoming Film Airs

The Child would definitely win a title.

On the heels of tickets going on sale for The Mandalorian and Grogu, the baby(face) "Yoda" and his helmet-clad tag team partner appeared during WrestleMania.

What's Happening:

  • With WrestleMania airing on ESPN this weekend, Disney fired up its synergy machine to put one of its upcoming releases over.
  • During tonight's broadcast, an exclusive peek at The Mandalorian and Grogu debuted.

  • Plus, the duo appeared at the event itself.
  • Take a look:

Kyle Burbank
Kyle is a writer living in Springfield, MO. His deep love of Disney and other pop culture finds its way into several aspects of his life and work. In addition to his position at LP, he's also the head writer for Fioney.com as well as his own personal finance site Moneyat30.com.
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