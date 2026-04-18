The Mandalorian and Grogu Appear at WrestleMania as Special Look at Upcoming Film Airs
The Child would definitely win a title.
On the heels of tickets going on sale for The Mandalorian and Grogu, the baby(face) "Yoda" and his helmet-clad tag team partner appeared during WrestleMania.
What's Happening:
- With WrestleMania airing on ESPN this weekend, Disney fired up its synergy machine to put one of its upcoming releases over.
- During tonight's broadcast, an exclusive peek at The Mandalorian and Grogu debuted.
- Plus, the duo appeared at the event itself.
- Take a look:
- This special sneak peek arrives as tickets for the film are now on sale — and the final trailer has been released.
- We also recently got a preview of the various novelty items that will be available during the theatrical run.
- Of course, you can also catch the latest Star Wars flick at the world-famous El Capitan Theatre.
- By the way, if you want to go behind the scenes of the film, you can check out the latest episode of Movie Surfers.
- Speaking of behind the scenes, get ready to see the Disney Parks BDX droids on the big screen, as they make their cinematic debut.
- The Mandalorian & Grogu hits theaters on May 22, 2026.