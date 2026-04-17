Tickets on Sale Now for "The Mandalorian & Grogu" at Historic El Capitan Theatre
The theatre has spoken.
Fans can get their tickets to one of the most anticipated movies of the year at one of the most historic theatres in Hollywood.
What's Happening:
- Tickets are on sale now for Lucasfilm’s The Mandalorian and Grogu at the historic El Capitan Theatre.
- By seeing this highly-anticipated film at the theater, guests can explore the galaxy with a special laser and light show before the movie, and fans can take a picture at a mural wall and statue photo ops.
Fans can be among the first to see The Mandalorian and Grogu with Thursday May 21st screenings at 4:00pm, and 10:55pm.
- Plus, on Saturday and Sunday of opening weekend guests will receive one randomly selected The Mandalorian and Grogu-themed (Limited Edition 500) pin. There are 5 pins in the set, and fans collect them all, while supplies last.
An Opening Night screening for The Mandalorian and Grogu will take place at 7:30pm on Thursday, May 21st with 2 different ticket packages to choose from.
- The Mandalorian Pack is $75 includes Reserved Ticket, Priority Entry, The Mandalorian Funko POP!, The Mandalorian and Grogu Hat, Popcorn, Fountain Drink and Event Credential
- General Ticket is $30 includes Reserved ticket, The Mandalorian and Grogu Hat and Event Credential.
- A Fan Event screening will take place at 7:30pm on Friday, May 22nd, with 2 different ticket packages.
- The Grogu Pack is $75 includes Reserved Ticket, Priority Entry, Grogu Funko POP!, Grogu Ear Headband, Popcorn, Fountain Drink and Event Credential
- General Ticket is $30 includes Reserved ticket, Grogu Ear Headband and Event Credential
- There are two special ticket offers for The Mandalorian and Grogu. A Clan of Two Pack is available for $36 and includes two tickets. The Foundling is available for $50 and includes one ticket, one small popcorn, one small fountain drink, one Grogu cushion, and one Grogu ear headband. Quantities are limited for both packages, while supplies last.
Specialty concession items will be available for purchase for ticketed guests, while supplies last.
Daily showtimes for Lucasfilm’s The Mandalorian and Grogu May 22 – June 14 are 9:00am, 12:30pm, 4:00pm, and 7:30pm. A 10:55pm screening will be available Thursday May 21 – Sunday May 24.
- Tickets are $24 for adults and $21 for children and seniors.
A Sensory Inclusive Screening is available on Wednesday June 3 at 7:30pm. An Open Caption screening is available on Sunday June 7 at 12:30pm. A Spanish Dubbed screening is available Saturday June 6 at 12:30pm.
- Tickets can be purchased at the official El Capitan Theatre website.
The Movie:
- The Mandalorian and Grogu are ready to embark on their most thrilling mission yet in Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu, opening exclusively in theaters May 22, 2026.
- The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu.
- As part of the fun, theaters everywhere are getting in on the celebration with special new novelty items, including some available at the historic El Capitan Theatre.
- The landmark movie house is a great place to see the upcoming new film, as the El Capitan Theatre is an exclusive first-run movie theatre equipped with state-of-the-art technology, operated by The Walt Disney Studios. Known as Disney’s Home on Hollywood Boulevard, the theatre also hosts live stage shows, world premieres, special events and screenings of classic Disney films.