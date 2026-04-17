Tickets on Sale Now for "The Mandalorian & Grogu" at Historic El Capitan Theatre

Fans can get their tickets to one of the most anticipated movies of the year at one of the most historic theatres in Hollywood.

What's Happening:

Tickets are on sale now for Lucasfilm’s The Mandalorian and Grogu at the historic El Capitan Theatre.

By seeing this highly-anticipated film at the theater, guests can explore the galaxy with a special laser and light show before the movie, and fans can take a picture at a mural wall and statue photo ops.

Fans can be among the first to see The Mandalorian and Grogu with Thursday May 21st screenings at 4:00pm, and 10:55pm.

Plus, on Saturday and Sunday of opening weekend guests will receive one randomly selected The Mandalorian and Grogu-themed (Limited Edition 500) pin. There are 5 pins in the set, and fans collect them all, while supplies last.

An Opening Night screening for The Mandalorian and Grogu will take place at 7:30pm on Thursday, May 21st with 2 different ticket packages to choose from.

The Mandalorian Pack is $75 includes Reserved Ticket, Priority Entry, The Mandalorian Funko POP!, The Mandalorian and Grogu Hat, Popcorn, Fountain Drink and Event Credential

General Ticket is $30 includes Reserved ticket, The Mandalorian and Grogu Hat and Event Credential.

A Fan Event screening will take place at 7:30pm on Friday, May 22nd, with 2 different ticket packages.

The Grogu Pack is $75 includes Reserved Ticket, Priority Entry, Grogu Funko POP!, Grogu Ear Headband, Popcorn, Fountain Drink and Event Credential

General Ticket is $30 includes Reserved ticket, Grogu Ear Headband and Event Credential

There are two special ticket offers for The Mandalorian and Grogu. A Clan of Two Pack is available for $36 and includes two tickets. The Foundling is available for $50 and includes one ticket, one small popcorn, one small fountain drink, one Grogu cushion, and one Grogu ear headband. Quantities are limited for both packages, while supplies last.

Specialty concession items will be available for purchase for ticketed guests, while supplies last.

Daily showtimes for Lucasfilm’s The Mandalorian and Grogu May 22 – June 14 are 9:00am, 12:30pm, 4:00pm, and 7:30pm. A 10:55pm screening will be available Thursday May 21 – Sunday May 24.

Tickets are $24 for adults and $21 for children and seniors.

A Sensory Inclusive Screening is available on Wednesday June 3 at 7:30pm. An Open Caption screening is available on Sunday June 7 at 12:30pm. A Spanish Dubbed screening is available Saturday June 6 at 12:30pm.