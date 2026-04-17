This Is The Way...To Find Your Favorite Novelty Items Celebrating "Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu" at Various Theater Chains

Enjoy our round up of the fun items celebrating the new movie!

The Mandalorian and Grogu are ready to embark on their most thrilling mission yet in Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu, opening exclusively in theaters May 22, 2026. Now, just a little over a month away, we're getting our first look at the novelties that each of the theater chains will be offering up for this cinematic event.

AMC Theatres

Kicking off the fun, we head to AMC Theatres, where for two days only, 5/21 & 5/22, those who see the movie at these locations will receive a Star Wars Unlimited Collectible Card Pack. AMC locations will also offer specialty beverage flavors: Minute Maid Galactic Green Lemonade and Barq's Beskar Brew Zero.

The fans will really love the variety of popcorn buckets that can be found at these locations, including Mando's Helmet, Grogu's Hover Pram, and an AT-AT Walker.

Regal

Regal locations also hve the AT-AT Popcorn bucket, as well as more traditional buckets and cups featuring the poster-style art. They also will be offering up a Grogu plush, and another popcorn bucket shaped like Mando and Grogu themselves, with the Clan of Two bust.

Alamo Drafthouse

Moviegoers heading to Alamo Drafthouse have the option of pre-ordering a limited edition pint glass with their tickets, featuring the poster-style art on the glassware.

Marcus Theaters

Marcus Theaters will be hosting a special fan event on Thursday, May 21 where those in attendance will receive a limited edition pin featuring The Mandalorian's helmet. The event will also feature themed photo ops, beverages and more.

While the theater has yet to announce each of their collectibles, a teaser image on their social media page suggests we'll see more of the popcorn buckets we've already seen, including the Helmet popcorn buck, the poster art bucket, and the AT-AT Bucket. However, we also get a glimpse of another more traditional bucket, with Grogu peeking over the rim.

El Capitan Theatre

The Historic El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California will be offering up two different fan events on both May 21 and May 22. Those who go on Thursday can get their hands on The Mandalorian pack, which includes a reserved ticket, a Mandalorian Funko Pop! Figure, a Mandalorian hat, priority entry into the theater, an event credential, and popcorn and fountain drink.

On Friday, May 22, fans can get their hands on The Grogu Pack, which includes a reserved ticket, Grogu Funko Pop! Figure, a Grogu Ears headband, priority entry into the theater, an event credential, popcorn and fountain drink.

General tickets to both of these events are also available, both of which include the headwear and event credential.

Those seeing the movie on Saturday or Sunday at the location will receive one randomly selected pin, featuring a character from the film and at a limited edition of 500.

Cinemark

Cinemark has a Grogu popcorn bucket, exclusive to their theater locations, but also has the Mandalorian helmet bucket, the AT-AT Walker bucket, and tins featuring both the Mandalorian and Grogu. A souvenir cup featuring the poster art similar to others we've seen so far is available, but a tumbler with a clear lid featuring Grogu inside can also be found at these locations.

The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu. Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu opens in theaters everywhere on May 22.