"The Mandalorian & Grogu" at CinemaCon: Final Trailer and New Poster Revealed

This is the way!
by |
Tags: , , , ,

During today’s CinemaCon festivities, the final trailer for The Mandalorian & Grogu made its debut to fans!

What’s Happening:

  • We are just about a month away from the first Star Wars theatrical release in nearly 7 years!
  • And during Disney’s CinemaCon presentation today, April 16th, fans were treated as the first to see the final trailer for the upcoming Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu film. 
  • Fans in attendance also got to see the entire opening sequence of the film!
  • The rest of us will have to wait until May 22nd to see that, but you can check out the final trailer now!
  • The trailer brings back the undeniably adorable action from the unlikely Emmy-award winning pair.

  • A new poster for the film was also released, showcasing the adorable Grogu. 

  • Directed by Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian & Grogu is expected to pick up where the hit Disney+ series The Mandalorian left off.
  • The Empire has been defeated, but scattered Imperial warlords still pose a threat across the galaxy. 
  • As the emerging New Republic works to safeguard what the Rebellion achieved, it turns to Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin and his young apprentice, Grogu, for help.
  • Tickets for Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu go on sale tomorrow!

Read More Star Wars:

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber