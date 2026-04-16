"The Mandalorian & Grogu" at CinemaCon: Final Trailer and New Poster Revealed
This is the way!
During today’s CinemaCon festivities, the final trailer for The Mandalorian & Grogu made its debut to fans!
What’s Happening:
- We are just about a month away from the first Star Wars theatrical release in nearly 7 years!
- And during Disney’s CinemaCon presentation today, April 16th, fans were treated as the first to see the final trailer for the upcoming Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu film.
- Fans in attendance also got to see the entire opening sequence of the film!
- The rest of us will have to wait until May 22nd to see that, but you can check out the final trailer now!
- The trailer brings back the undeniably adorable action from the unlikely Emmy-award winning pair.
- A new poster for the film was also released, showcasing the adorable Grogu.
- Directed by Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian & Grogu is expected to pick up where the hit Disney+ series The Mandalorian left off.
- The Empire has been defeated, but scattered Imperial warlords still pose a threat across the galaxy.
- As the emerging New Republic works to safeguard what the Rebellion achieved, it turns to Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin and his young apprentice, Grogu, for help.
- Tickets for Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu go on sale tomorrow!
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