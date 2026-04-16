"The Mandalorian & Grogu" at CinemaCon: Final Trailer and New Poster Revealed

This is the way!

During today’s CinemaCon festivities, the final trailer for The Mandalorian & Grogu made its debut to fans!

What’s Happening:

We are just about a month away from the first Star Wars theatrical release in nearly 7 years!

And during Disney’s CinemaCon presentation today, April 16th, fans were treated as the first to see the final trailer for the upcoming Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu film.

Fans in attendance also got to see the entire opening sequence of the film!

The rest of us will have to wait until May 22nd to see that, but you can check out the final trailer now!

The trailer brings back the undeniably adorable action from the unlikely Emmy-award winning pair.

A new poster for the film was also released, showcasing the adorable Grogu.

Directed by Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian & Grogu is expected to pick up where the hit Disney+ series The Mandalorian left off.

The Empire has been defeated, but scattered Imperial warlords still pose a threat across the galaxy.

As the emerging New Republic works to safeguard what the Rebellion achieved, it turns to Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin and his young apprentice, Grogu, for help.

Tickets for Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu go on sale tomorrow!

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