ESPN Launches the First Weekly Episode of "The Biggest Game," Leading Towards Super Bowl LXI
The countdown to 2027's Big Game is here...
ESPN's lead-up series for Super Bowl LXI in 2027, The Biggest Game, has officially launched this week on YouTube.
What's Happening:
- After an early preview episode in February, right after Super Bowl LX, the official launch of The Biggest Game has arrived. Hosted on the NFL on ESPN YouTube, the first regular weekly installment finds, per host Jeremy Schaap, "Jimmy Johnson sharing his thoughts about the deal that made it possible for the Cowboys to win Super Bowls XXVII, XXVIII and XXX."
- The episode also features former Cowboys safety Darren Woodson (one of the players drafted in the wake of that trade), longtime Dallas media members Norm Hitzges and Ron St. Angelo, and Minnesota radio voice Dan Barreiro.
- Next year's Super Bowl will be the first ever to air on ESPN -- it will also be simulcast on ABC -- and ESPN is going big in the lead-up, with this nearly full year presentation of The Biggest Game. The series looks to celebrate favorite Super Bowl memories and stories, diving deep into the lore of the Big Game and featuring some of the biggest legends of the event.
- Along with the video version on YouTube, you can also listen to The Biggest Game as an audio podcast.
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