ESPN Legend Chris Berman Serves as First Guest In New ESPN Series Leading Up to Super Bowl LXI, "The Biggest Game"

As part of the year-long lead up to the arrival of the Super Bowl on ESPN, the network has debuted a new series, "The Biggest Game," featuring their first guest, ESPN Legend Chris Berman.

The new ESPN series is set to celebrate favorite Super Bowl memories and stories, diving deep into the lore of the Big Game and featuring some of the biggest legends of the event.

Berman, a legendary ESPN broadcaster who is considered sports broadcasting royalty, is the guest on the debut installment of the series, which is on the NFL on ESPN YouTube Channel, and is also set to air on ESPN2.

Berman has watched or covered all 60 iterations of the Super Bowl, and shares his memories of the biggest gridiron event each year, explaining what it means for the Big Game to come to ESPN.

You can also listen to the episode wherever you get your podcasts, or watch the episode below.

The series is also part of the lead-up to the first ever Super Bowl on ESPN, which will take place early next year for the first time in the network’s history.

After this year’s big game, ESPN launched a full multi-platform event, “The Handoff”, which took place immediately after the game and continued into the day after the Super Bowl, with live programming from the Disneyland Resort in California.

As part of the new series, The Biggest Game, all leading up to Super Bowl LXI at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA, ESPN Reporter Jeremy Schapp intends to talk with the heroes and villains; stars and celebrities, chroniclers, and fans of the event.

For more coverage of the Super Bowl and all the events leading up to the game’s arrival on ESPN next year, be sure to check out our Super Bowl archive.