ESPN Unveils Comprehensive Coverage Plans for the 2026 "NBA Finals"

The "NBA Finals" start this Wednesday!
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ESPN will deliver extensive coverage of the 2026 NBA Finals, featuring enhanced broadcasts, expanded studio programming, and fan experiences surrounding the New York Knicks–San Antonio Spurs championship matchup.

What’s Happening:

  • ESPN’s exclusive coverage of the 2026 NBA Finals begins on June 3 at 8:30PM ET on ABC, featuring the New York Knicks vs. the San Antonio Spurs.
  • The Knicks are making their first NBA Finals appearance since 1999 and their first Finals appearance on ABC.
  • The Spurs, led by Victor Wembanyama, are making their sixth NBA Finals appearance on ABC.
  • All Finals games will air live on ABC and stream on the ESPN App.
  • ESPN’s lead broadcast team includes Mike Breen, Richard Jefferson, Tim Legler, and Lisa Salters, with Steve Javie serving as rules consultant.
  • Mike Breen is calling his record-setting 21st NBA Finals, while Tim Legler is making his Finals debut as a game analyst.
  • For the first time, the Inside the NBA crew (Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Shaquille O’Neal) will handle official Finals pregame, halftime, and postgame coverage.
  • Draymond Green will join as a guest analyst for Games 3 and 4 in New York.
  • NBA Tip-Off will air a 90-minute pregame show before every Finals game.
  • ESPN’s Finals broadcast will feature a custom cinematic opening highlighting iconic moments in NBA Finals history.
  • The 2026 Finals will be ABC’s first NBA Finals broadcast produced in 1080P HDR.
  • Production enhancements include 52 cameras, multiple 4K cameras, advanced replay technology, AI-powered replay effects, and a full IP transmission workflow.
  • The Pat McAfee Show will host an alternate Game 3 broadcast live from Madison Square Garden.
  • ESPN Unlimited subscribers will have access to alternate viewing options, including SkyCam feeds and team-specific audio broadcasts.
  • ESPN Radio is celebrating 30 years of NBA Finals coverage with a broadcast team led by Marc Kestecher, Doris Burke, and P.J. Carlesimo.
  • NBA Today will broadcast on location throughout the Finals with expanded two-hour weekday shows and exclusive player interviews.
  • SportsCenter will provide extensive on-site coverage from both Finals cities.
  • SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt will deliver postgame analysis, highlights, and interviews after every Finals game.
  • Hoop Streams will stream live pregame coverage on-site before Games 1–4.
  • The Hoop Collective podcast will provide daily on-site Finals coverage, including postgame and off-day episodes.
  • ESPN Deportes will offer Spanish-language Finals coverage led by Ernesto Jerez and Fabricio Oberto.
  • The NBA Finals will be available on ESPN platforms in 74 countries and on Disney+ in select international markets.
  • ESPN Social will provide behind-the-scenes content, fan reactions, live social coverage, and special digital activations throughout the series.
  • Shams Charania will host TikTok LIVE pregame coverage before each Finals game.
  • ESPN will also debut a new Inside the NBA promotional spot called “Button” on June 1.
  • ESPN is hosting fan events and watch parties in New York, Los Angeles, and Florida during the Finals.
  • A special Spotify Live Sessions NBA Finals Party will take place at Spotify’s Los Angeles headquarters for Game 1.
  • ESPN will host a Knicks-themed Game 1 watch party at Common Ground in Manhattan.
  • ESPN and City Works will host a Game 2 watch party at Disney Springs in Florida.
  • ESPN is partnering with Knicks legend Allan Houston’s FISLL brand to release a limited NBA Finals apparel collection.
  • The apparel line includes jackets, hoodies, polos, and T-shirts and will be available beginning June 1 online and at Finals venues.
  • Check out the full schedule below.

ESPN Wide World of Sports:

  • Over at Walt Disney World, the excitement of sports comes alive at the massive ESPN Wide World of Sports complex.
  • But have you ever wondered how Disney keeps all the fields primed for play?
  • You can check out a behind-the-scenes look at the hard work Disney Cast Members do to keep EPSN Wide World of Sports game ready!

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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber