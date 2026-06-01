ESPN Unveils Comprehensive Coverage Plans for the 2026 "NBA Finals"

The "NBA Finals" start this Wednesday!

ESPN will deliver extensive coverage of the 2026 NBA Finals, featuring enhanced broadcasts, expanded studio programming, and fan experiences surrounding the New York Knicks–San Antonio Spurs championship matchup.

What’s Happening:

ESPN’s exclusive coverage of the 2026 NBA Finals begins on June 3 at 8:30PM ET on ABC, featuring the New York Knicks vs. the San Antonio Spurs.

The Knicks are making their first NBA Finals appearance since 1999 and their first Finals appearance on ABC.

The Spurs, led by Victor Wembanyama, are making their sixth NBA Finals appearance on ABC.

All Finals games will air live on ABC and stream on the ESPN App.

ESPN’s lead broadcast team includes Mike Breen, Richard Jefferson, Tim Legler, and Lisa Salters, with Steve Javie serving as rules consultant.

Mike Breen is calling his record-setting 21st NBA Finals, while Tim Legler is making his Finals debut as a game analyst.

For the first time, the Inside the NBA crew (Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Shaquille O’Neal) will handle official Finals pregame, halftime, and postgame coverage.

crew (Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Shaquille O’Neal) will handle official Finals pregame, halftime, and postgame coverage. Draymond Green will join as a guest analyst for Games 3 and 4 in New York.

NBA Tip-Off will air a 90-minute pregame show before every Finals game.

will air a 90-minute pregame show before every Finals game. ESPN’s Finals broadcast will feature a custom cinematic opening highlighting iconic moments in NBA Finals history.

The 2026 Finals will be ABC’s first NBA Finals broadcast produced in 1080P HDR.

Production enhancements include 52 cameras, multiple 4K cameras, advanced replay technology, AI-powered replay effects, and a full IP transmission workflow.

The Pat McAfee Show will host an alternate Game 3 broadcast live from Madison Square Garden.

will host an alternate Game 3 broadcast live from Madison Square Garden. ESPN Unlimited subscribers will have access to alternate viewing options, including SkyCam feeds and team-specific audio broadcasts.

subscribers will have access to alternate viewing options, including SkyCam feeds and team-specific audio broadcasts. ESPN Radio is celebrating 30 years of NBA Finals coverage with a broadcast team led by Marc Kestecher, Doris Burke, and P.J. Carlesimo.

is celebrating 30 years of NBA Finals coverage with a broadcast team led by Marc Kestecher, Doris Burke, and P.J. Carlesimo. NBA Today will broadcast on location throughout the Finals with expanded two-hour weekday shows and exclusive player interviews.

will broadcast on location throughout the Finals with expanded two-hour weekday shows and exclusive player interviews. SportsCenter will provide extensive on-site coverage from both Finals cities.

will provide extensive on-site coverage from both Finals cities. SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt will deliver postgame analysis, highlights, and interviews after every Finals game.

Hoop Streams will stream live pregame coverage on-site before Games 1–4.

will stream live pregame coverage on-site before Games 1–4. The Hoop Collective podcast will provide daily on-site Finals coverage, including postgame and off-day episodes.

podcast will provide daily on-site Finals coverage, including postgame and off-day episodes. ESPN Deportes will offer Spanish-language Finals coverage led by Ernesto Jerez and Fabricio Oberto.

will offer Spanish-language Finals coverage led by Ernesto Jerez and Fabricio Oberto. The NBA Finals will be available on ESPN platforms in 74 countries and on Disney+ in select international markets.

ESPN Social will provide behind-the-scenes content, fan reactions, live social coverage, and special digital activations throughout the series.

will provide behind-the-scenes content, fan reactions, live social coverage, and special digital activations throughout the series. Shams Charania will host TikTok LIVE pregame coverage before each Finals game.

ESPN will also debut a new Inside the NBA promotional spot called “Button” on June 1.

ESPN is hosting fan events and watch parties in New York, Los Angeles, and Florida during the Finals.

A special Spotify Live Sessions NBA Finals Party will take place at Spotify’s Los Angeles headquarters for Game 1.

ESPN will host a Knicks-themed Game 1 watch party at Common Ground in Manhattan.

ESPN and City Works will host a Game 2 watch party at Disney Springs in Florida.

ESPN is partnering with Knicks legend Allan Houston’s FISLL brand to release a limited NBA Finals apparel collection.

The apparel line includes jackets, hoodies, polos, and T-shirts and will be available beginning June 1 online and at Finals venues.

Check out the full schedule below.

ESPN Wide World of Sports:

Over at Walt Disney World, the excitement of sports comes alive at the massive ESPN Wide World of Sports complex.

But have you ever wondered how Disney keeps all the fields primed for play?

You can check out a behind-the-scenes look at the hard work Disney Cast Members do to keep EPSN Wide World of Sports game ready!

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