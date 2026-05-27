Matt Barrie Named New Host of "SEC Nation" Ahead of 2026 Season

Barrie will make his first official appearance this July.

ESPN is making a major change to its college football coverage this season, naming longtime SportsCenter anchor Matt Barrie as the new host of SEC Nation.

What’s Happening:

Matt Barrie has been named the new host of SEC Nation.

Barrie will join the weekly traveling SEC Network show on college campuses across the South beginning this fall.

His first official appearance as host will take place during the 2026 SEC Kickoff in Tampa, Florida, from July 20–23.

Barrie is already familiar to college football fans through his work on ESPN, including hosting SportsCenter on the road, College Football Final and Saturday wrap-up segments.

He becomes the fourth host of SEC Nation, following Laura Rutledge, Maria Taylor and Joe Tessitore.

Rutledge recently announced her departure from the show due to expanded NFL responsibilities.

Barrie joined ESPN in 2013 and has worked across SportsCenter, college football and golf coverage.

He also hosts SportsCenter on the Road from major sporting events including the College Football Playoff, National Championship, the Masters, the PGA Championship and TGL events.

Before ESPN, Barrie worked in Dallas, South Carolina, Oklahoma and Wisconsin covering college football and professional sports.

Throughout his career, Barrie has earned 11 Emmy Awards and three Edward R. Murrow journalism awards.

Barrie graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication and was inducted into its Alumni Hall of Fame in 2020.

ESPN plans to announce SEC Nation’s 2026 on-campus locations and additional details closer to the start of the college football season.

What They’re Saying:

Matt Barrie, SEC Nation’s New Host: “I’m a college football junkie and beyond excited to host SEC Nation from the greatest game day atmospheres in the South. It takes me back to my years in Columbia, S.C. when Steve Spurrier was the head coach of the Gamecocks and getting to experience everything that makes the SEC and its schools one of a kind. The show, the crew and everyone involved in Nation since it launched in 2014 has made it appointment viewing on Saturday mornings. I look forward to continuing its legacy from campuses this fall.”

“I’m a college football junkie and beyond excited to host SEC Nation from the greatest game day atmospheres in the South. It takes me back to my years in Columbia, S.C. when Steve Spurrier was the head coach of the Gamecocks and getting to experience everything that makes the SEC and its schools one of a kind. The show, the crew and everyone involved in Nation since it launched in 2014 has made it appointment viewing on Saturday mornings. I look forward to continuing its legacy from campuses this fall.” Meg Aronowitz, Senior Vice President of Production, ESPN: “We are thrilled to have Matt join the Nation crew on the desk. His dynamic energy and extensive knowledge of college football make him a tremendous addition to the team, and we look forward to seeing him in action this fall.”

ESPN Wide World of Sports:

Over at Walt Disney World, the excitement of sports comes alive at the massive ESPN Wide World of Sports complex.

But have you ever wondered how Disney keeps all the fields primed for play?

You can check out a behind-the-scenes look at the hard work Disney Cast Members do to keep EPSN Wide World of Sports game ready!

Read More ESPN: