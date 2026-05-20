ESPN Begins Exclusive Coverage of 2026 Stanley Cup Western Conference Final

The road to the Stanley Cup Final continues this week as ESPN prepares for exclusive coverage of the 2026 Stanley Cup Western Conference Final presented by GEICO. Hockey fans can expect a showdown between the Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche as two of the NHL’s most dangerous teams battle for a spot in the Stanley Cup Final.

What’s Happening:

Game 1 drops Wednesday, May 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN and the ESPN App, kicking off a highly anticipated best-of-seven series between two Western Conference contenders meeting in the postseason for just the second time in franchise history.

The Vegas Golden Knights are making their third Western Conference Final appearance in the past five years, while the Colorado Avalanche look to return to hockey’s biggest stage behind another dominant postseason run. With ESPN also set to exclusively air the Stanley Cup Final on ABC, the network is treating the Western Conference Final as one of the marquee events of the spring sports calendar.

Leading ESPN’s game coverage throughout the series will be Sean McDonough on play-by-play alongside analyst Ray Ferraro and insider/reporter Emily Kaplan. Dave Jackson will also return as rules analyst for the broadcasts.

Before puck drop each night, The Point presented by Lexus will continue serving as ESPN’s flagship NHL studio show. Steve Levy hosts coverage alongside hockey legends Mark Messier and P.K. Subban, with Kevin Weekes joining coverage for Game 1. Leah Hextall will also contribute reports from the Eastern Conference Final throughout the series.

ESPN is also continuing several of its fan-focused digital and social initiatives during the conference finals. In The Crease will air after every game on ESPN+ with playoff recaps and analysis, while The Drop continues short-form postseason reactions and highlights across the ESPN on NHL YouTube channel and ESPN App.

For viewers watching at home, ESPN’s broadcasts will feature enhanced production elements throughout the series, including on-ice skate cameras, additional in-net camera angles, and Skycam views during games played in Colorado.

Ahead of Game 1, ESPN is also expanding its fan engagement campaign with the debut of the “Chirp Booth” at The Canuck in New York City. The activation is an extension of ESPN’s Chirpline initiative, where hockey fans can leave messages trash-talking rival fanbases by calling 1-844-4CHIRPIN. Select recordings may be featured across ESPN’s social platforms throughout the playoffs.

The network enters the Western Conference Final riding major momentum from its NHL postseason coverage. According to ESPN, the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs have already delivered record-setting viewership across both the First and Second Rounds, including some of the most-watched playoff games in cable history outside of Game 7 matchups.

The full Western Conference Final schedule currently includes: Game 1 — Wednesday, May 20 — Vegas Golden Knights at Colorado Avalanche — ESPN — 8 p.m. ET Game 2 — Friday, May 22 — Vegas Golden Knights at Colorado Avalanche — ESPN — 8 p.m. ET Game 3 — Sunday, May 24 — Colorado Avalanche at Vegas Golden Knights — ESPN — 8 p.m. ET Game 4 — Tuesday, May 26 — Colorado Avalanche at Vegas Golden Knights — ESPN — 9 p.m. ET Game 5 (if necessary) — Thursday, May 28 — ESPN — 8 p.m. ET Game 6 (if necessary) — Saturday, May 30 — ABC — 8 p.m. ET Game 7 (if necessary) — Monday, June 1 — ESPN — 8 p.m. ET

All games will also stream on the ESPN App through direct-to-consumer access or pay TV authentication.

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