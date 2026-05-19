ESPN Tips Off 2026 NBA Eastern Conference Finals With Expanded Coverage

The road to the NBA Finals officially begins tonight, and ESPN is pulling out all the stops for one of the most anticipated Eastern Conference Finals matchups in years.

What’s Happening:

The Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks are set to battle for a spot in the 2026 NBA Finals, with the series airing exclusively across ESPN networks beginning May 19 at 8 p.m. ET.

Adding even more star power to the opening night festivities, ESPN’s Game 1 broadcast will feature a special cinematic tease starring Pedro Pascal tied to Lucasfilm’s highly anticipated theatrical release, Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu. The crossover promo is designed to blend the intensity of playoff basketball with the larger-than-life spectacle of the Star Wars universe ahead of the film’s theatrical debut this Friday.

ESPN’s lead NBA broadcast crew returns for the Eastern Conference Finals, with legendary play-by-play commentator Mike Breen joined by analysts Richard Jefferson and Tim Legler, alongside reporter Lisa Salters.

For the first time, ESPN’s coverage will also feature both NBA Tip-Off and Inside the NBA throughout the Conference Finals.

Pregame, halftime, and postgame coverage will include Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Shaquille O'Neal, with Draymond Green appearing as a guest analyst for select broadcasts.

Meanwhile, NBA Today will go on the road for expanded two-hour editions throughout the series. Host Malika Andrews will lead coverage from both New York City and Cleveland, joined by ESPN insiders including Brian Windhorst, Kendrick Perkins, Chiney Ogwumike, Danny Green, Iman Shumpert, and Shams Charania.

Ahead of Game 1, Andrews will also sit down with Knicks stars Karl-Anthony Towns and Jalen Brunson for an exclusive interview airing across ESPN platforms.

The network is also leaning heavily into digital and social coverage throughout the series. Fan-favorite creator Omar Raja brings back Golden Ticket with a special Star Wars collaboration, while Leg Up with Tim Legler and live TikTok sessions hosted by Shams Charania will deliver real-time analysis and fan engagement across ESPN’s social channels.

International audiences will also have access to the series through ESPN platforms globally, with streaming available via Disney+ in multiple territories including Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, South America, and the Philippines.

The full Eastern Conference Finals schedule is below: Tuesday, May 19 — Game 1: Cavaliers vs. Knicks — ESPN Thursday, May 21 — Game 2: Cavaliers vs. Knicks — ESPN Saturday, May 23 — Game 3: Knicks vs. Cavaliers — ABC Monday, May 25 — Game 4: Knicks vs. Cavaliers — ESPN Wednesday, May 27 — Game 5* — ESPN Friday, May 29 — Game 6* — ESPN Sunday, May 31 — Game 7* — ESPN *If necessary.

With historic franchises, superstar talent, and a Finals berth on the line, the 2026 Eastern Conference Finals are shaping up to be must-watch television and ESPN is turning the series into a full-scale event both on and off the court.

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