ESPN Wins Big at the 47th Sports Emmy Awards

Disney's sports network took home 11 trophies — plus a Lifetime Achievement Award — at Tuesday night's ceremony.
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The 47th Annual Sports Emmy Awards were held Tuesday, May 26, at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York City — and ESPN had plenty of reasons to celebrate.

(ESPN/NATAS)

Honoring excellence in sports television coverage from 2025, the night saw ESPN collect 11 Sports Emmy wins across a wide range of categories, from studio programming and journalism to graphic design and emerging on-air talent. The network also received a Lifetime Achievement Award for former ESPN President Steve Bornstein, plus former ESPN EVP Steve Anderson and sportscaster Hannah Storm were both inducted into NATAS' Silver Circle honor society.

Here is a full look at ESPN's wins from the 47th Annual Sports Emmy Awards:

Outstanding Edited Sports Special

Not So Fast, My Friend: A Lee Corso Special – ESPN

Outstanding Edited Sports Series: Hosted

E60 – ESPN

Outstanding Sports Studio Show: Daily

NFL LIVE – ESPN

Outstanding Sports Studio Show: Weekly

College GameDay – ESPN

Outstanding Sports Journalism

Save: The Katie Meyer Story – E60 – ESPN

Outstanding Sports Editing: Short Form

4 Nations Face-Off: For Crest and Country – NHL on ESPN – ESPN

The Dick Schaap Outstanding Sports Writing Award: Short Form

Wimbledon – ESPN

Outstanding Sports Graphic Design: Specialty

Believers: Boston Red Sox – ESPN [ESPN | Religion of Sports | Artists Equity]

Outstanding Sports Personality: Emerging On-Air Talent

Katie George – ESPN

Outstanding Sports Studio Show In Spanish

ESPN FC – ESPN

Lifetime Achievement Award

Former ESPN President Steve Bornstein

NATAS' Silver Circle

Former ESPN EVP Steve Anderson

Hannah Storm

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Alex Reif
Alex joined the Laughing Place team in 2014 and has been a lifelong Disney fan. His main beats for LP are Disney-branded movies, TV shows, books, music and toys. He recently became a member of the Television Critics Association (TCA).
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