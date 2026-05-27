ESPN Wins Big at the 47th Sports Emmy Awards

Disney's sports network took home 11 trophies — plus a Lifetime Achievement Award — at Tuesday night's ceremony.

The 47th Annual Sports Emmy Awards were held Tuesday, May 26, at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York City — and ESPN had plenty of reasons to celebrate.

Honoring excellence in sports television coverage from 2025, the night saw ESPN collect 11 Sports Emmy wins across a wide range of categories, from studio programming and journalism to graphic design and emerging on-air talent. The network also received a Lifetime Achievement Award for former ESPN President Steve Bornstein, plus former ESPN EVP Steve Anderson and sportscaster Hannah Storm were both inducted into NATAS' Silver Circle honor society.

Here is a full look at ESPN's wins from the 47th Annual Sports Emmy Awards:

Outstanding Edited Sports Special

Not So Fast, My Friend: A Lee Corso Special – ESPN

Congratulations to the @CollegeGameDay production & features teams on their 2026 #SportsEmmys win for 'Outstanding Edited Sports Special' for 'Not So Fast, My Friend: A Lee Corso Special'



This is ESPN's 6th win & 2nd consecutive victory in this category pic.twitter.com/wC2ycADJyA — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) May 27, 2026

Outstanding Edited Sports Series: Hosted

E60 – ESPN

Congratulations to @E60 on its 2026 #SportsEmmys win for 'Outstanding Edited Sports Series: Hosted'



This is E60's 23rd Sports Emmy win & 2nd consecutive victory in this category pic.twitter.com/wsF1yxJhKQ — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) May 27, 2026

Outstanding Sports Studio Show: Daily

NFL LIVE – ESPN

Congratulations to 'NFL Live' on its 2026 #SportsEmmys win for 'Outstanding Studio Show - Daily'



This is the show's 2nd consecutive win & ESPN's 10th victory in this category pic.twitter.com/mFeM1Pw0qt — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) May 27, 2026

Outstanding Sports Studio Show: Weekly

College GameDay – ESPN

Congratulations to @CollegeGameDay on its 2026 #SportsEmmys win for 'Outstanding Studio Show - Weekly'



This is ESPN's 11th win in this category & the premier college football pregame show's 3rd consecutive victory in this category pic.twitter.com/UuRjpFMGLG — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) May 27, 2026

Outstanding Sports Journalism

Save: The Katie Meyer Story – E60 – ESPN

Congratulations to the @E60 team on their 2026 #SportsEmmys win for 'Outstanding Sports Journalism' for 'Save: The Katie Meyer Story'



Sharing the impact of the late Stanford soccer star whose tragic death sparked a national conversation on suicide



E60's 22nd Sports Emmy win pic.twitter.com/J3C2wN51Ab — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) May 27, 2026

Outstanding Sports Editing: Short Form

4 Nations Face-Off: For Crest and Country – NHL on ESPN – ESPN

Congratulations to the NHL on ESPN team on their 2026 #SportsEmmys win for 'Outstanding Sports Editing: Short Form' for 'For Crest and Country'



Narrated by Mike Eruzione, highlighting pride, legacy & emotion of dawning the jersey of one’s nation



ESPN’s 2nd win in this category pic.twitter.com/wzuOS6f6iT — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) May 27, 2026

The Dick Schaap Outstanding Sports Writing Award: Short Form

Wimbledon – ESPN

Congratulations to @JeffSarokin on his 2026 #SportsEmmys win for 'The Dick Schaap Outstanding Sports Writing Award: Short Form' for ‘Wimbledon'



This is Sarokin's 3rd win in this category pic.twitter.com/J97mm4Bi8O — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) May 27, 2026

Outstanding Sports Graphic Design: Specialty

Believers: Boston Red Sox – ESPN [ESPN | Religion of Sports | Artists Equity]

Congratulations to the ESPN Originals team on their 2026 #SportsEmmys win for 'Outstanding Sports Graphic Design: Specialty' for 'Believers: Boston Red Sox' pic.twitter.com/HjqiOimgrq — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) May 26, 2026

Outstanding Sports Personality: Emerging On-Air Talent

Katie George – ESPN

Congratulations to ESPN's Katie George on her 2026 #SportsEmmys win for 'Outstanding Personality/Emerging On-Air Talent'



George's win marks back-to-back wins for ESPN in this category & ESPN's 3rd win in 5 years pic.twitter.com/CS3qPPhRBy — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) May 27, 2026

Outstanding Sports Studio Show In Spanish

ESPN FC – ESPN

Congratulations to the @ESPNDeportes team on their 2026 #SportsEmmys win for 'Outstanding Sports Studio Show in Spanish' for 'ESPN FC'



This is the show's first Sports Emmy Award win pic.twitter.com/jTUQWv4P3G — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) May 27, 2026

Lifetime Achievement Award

Former ESPN President Steve Bornstein

Congratulations to former ESPN President Steve Bornstein on receiving the 2026 #SportsEmmys Lifetime Achievement Award pic.twitter.com/zeA2GScLcB — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) May 27, 2026

NATAS' Silver Circle

Former ESPN EVP Steve Anderson

Congrats to former ESPN EVP Steve Anderson on being named to NATAS' Silver Circle honor society



During his 35-year career, Anderson made an indelible imprint on virtually all facets of ESPN's evolution - from college basketball & @SportsCenter to running ABC Sports & more pic.twitter.com/EbmbUgYKPK — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) May 27, 2026

Hannah Storm

Congrats to Hannah Storm on being named to NATAS' Silver Circle honor society



A cornerstone of @SportsCenter & studio coverage, Storm has shaped the industry thru groundbreaking achievements, incl. being the 1st PxP voice in WNBA history & mentoring generations of journalists pic.twitter.com/eWz0Vus6Rt — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) May 27, 2026