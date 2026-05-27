ESPN Wins Big at the 47th Sports Emmy Awards
The 47th Annual Sports Emmy Awards were held Tuesday, May 26, at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York City — and ESPN had plenty of reasons to celebrate.
Honoring excellence in sports television coverage from 2025, the night saw ESPN collect 11 Sports Emmy wins across a wide range of categories, from studio programming and journalism to graphic design and emerging on-air talent. The network also received a Lifetime Achievement Award for former ESPN President Steve Bornstein, plus former ESPN EVP Steve Anderson and sportscaster Hannah Storm were both inducted into NATAS' Silver Circle honor society.
Here is a full look at ESPN's wins from the 47th Annual Sports Emmy Awards:
Outstanding Edited Sports Special
Not So Fast, My Friend: A Lee Corso Special – ESPN
Outstanding Edited Sports Series: Hosted
E60 – ESPN
Outstanding Sports Studio Show: Daily
NFL LIVE – ESPN
Outstanding Sports Studio Show: Weekly
College GameDay – ESPN
Outstanding Sports Journalism
Save: The Katie Meyer Story – E60 – ESPN
Outstanding Sports Editing: Short Form
4 Nations Face-Off: For Crest and Country – NHL on ESPN – ESPN
The Dick Schaap Outstanding Sports Writing Award: Short Form
Wimbledon – ESPN
Outstanding Sports Graphic Design: Specialty
Believers: Boston Red Sox – ESPN [ESPN | Religion of Sports | Artists Equity]
Outstanding Sports Personality: Emerging On-Air Talent
Katie George – ESPN
Outstanding Sports Studio Show In Spanish
ESPN FC – ESPN
Lifetime Achievement Award
Former ESPN President Steve Bornstein
NATAS' Silver Circle
Former ESPN EVP Steve Anderson
Hannah Storm