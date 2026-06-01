ESPN Unveils Complete 2026 Stanley Cup Final Coverage Across ABC, ESPN Platforms

Check out the full schedule and how to watch.

ESPN will provide extensive coverage of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final between the Vegas Golden Knights and Carolina Hurricanes across its platforms.

What’s Happening:

ESPN’s exclusive coverage of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final begins June 2, featuring the Vegas Golden Knights against the Carolina Hurricanes on ABC and the ESPN App.

Games 1 and 2 will be played in Raleigh, North Carolina, before the series shifts to Las Vegas for Games 3 and 4.

If necessary, Games 5–7 will be played on June 11, 14, and 17, alternating between the two host cities.

Every game will be available with Spanish-language coverage, a SkyCast alternate feed, and NHL in ASL options.

NHL in ASL, designed for Deaf and hard-of-hearing viewers, returns for the entire series after earning three Sports Emmy nominations.

ESPN Deportes will carry Spanish-language broadcasts, while Games 3 and 4 will stream exclusively on the ESPN App for ESPN Unlimited subscribers.

SkyCast and NHL in ASL broadcasts will be available exclusively on the ESPN App for Unlimited subscribers.

Sean McDonough, Ray Ferraro, and Emily Kaplan will call the Stanley Cup Final together for the third time on ABC.

The Point Presented by DraftKings, hosted by Steve Levy with analysts Mark Messier and P.K. Subban, will provide pregame and intermission coverage.

Erik Johnson and Kevin Weekes will contribute analysis across ESPN platforms during the series.

Kenny Garay and Carlos Rossell will handle Spanish-language commentary.

SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt will provide postgame coverage, highlights, interviews, and analysis after most Stanley Cup Final games.

In the Crease and The Drop Presented by Discover will return as additional postgame recap and reaction shows.

ESPN’s coverage will feature on-ice skate cameras, in-net cameras, SkyCam aerial views, and referee-mounted MindFly BodyCams.

The SkyCast alternate broadcast will include aerial camera views directly above the ice, marking the first time such coverage is permitted during the Stanley Cup Final.

NHL in ASL will feature American Sign Language commentary from Jason Altmann and Jeff Mansfield, along with original interviews and analysis.

The 2026 Final marks the first postseason meeting between the Golden Knights and Hurricanes.

Vegas is making its third Stanley Cup Final appearance since joining the NHL in 2017–18.

Carolina is returning to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2006.

ESPN’s Chirpline “Chirp Booth” will debut at Stanley Cup Final games in Raleigh and Las Vegas, allowing fans to record hockey-themed trash talk.

ESPN’s Stanley Cup Playoffs coverage has delivered record viewership, including its most-watched first and second rounds of the current NHL rights agreement.

The 2026 Western Conference Final also produced several multi-year viewership highs for ESPN.

2026 Stanley Cup Final on ESPN

Main Broadcast Team (All Games)

Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough

Analyst: Ray Ferraro

Insider/Reporter: Emily Kaplan

Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson

Studio Team: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban

Pregame Coverage

The Point presented by DraftKings (7 p.m. ET)

Host: Steve Levy

Analysts: Mark Messier, P.K. Subban

Game 1 — Tuesday, June 2

Pregame (7 p.m. ET)

The Point presented by DraftKings

Platforms: ESPN, ESPN+

Game Coverage (8 p.m. ET)

Main Feed: ABC

SkyCast Alt Cast: ESPN App*

NHL in ASL: ESPN App* Jason Altmann (Play-by-Play) Jeff Mansfield (Analyst)

Spanish Language: ESPN Deportes Kenny Garay (Play-by-Play) Carlos Rossell (Analyst)



Postgame

SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt (ESPN)

In The Crease (ESPN+)

The Drop presented by Discover (ESPN App, NHL on ESPN YouTube) Hosts: Samantha Rivera, Greg Wyshynski



Game 2 — Thursday, June 4

Pregame (7 p.m. ET)

The Point presented by DraftKings

Platforms: ESPN2, ESPN+

Game Coverage (8 p.m. ET)

Main Feed: ABC

SkyCast Alt Cast: ESPN App*

NHL in ASL: ESPN App*

Spanish Language: ESPN Deportes

Postgame

SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt (ESPN)

In The Crease (ESPN+)

The Drop presented by Discover Hosts: Samantha Rivera, Greg Wyshynski



Game 3 — Saturday, June 6

Pregame (7 p.m. ET)

The Point presented by DraftKings

Platform: ESPN+

Game Coverage (8 p.m. ET)

Main Feed: ABC

SkyCast Alt Cast: ESPN App*

NHL in ASL: ESPN App*

Spanish Language: ESPN App* (Spanish)

Postgame

SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt (ESPN)

In The Crease (ESPN+)

The Drop presented by Discover Hosts: Phil Murphy, Greg Wyshynski



Game 4 — Tuesday, June 9

Pregame (6 p.m. ET)

The Point presented by DraftKings

Platforms: ESPN2, ESPN+

Game Coverage (8 p.m. ET)

Main Feed: ABC

SkyCast Alt Cast: ESPN App*

NHL in ASL: ESPN App*

Spanish Language: ESPN App* (Spanish)

Postgame

In The Crease (ESPN+)

The Drop presented by Discover Hosts: Phil Murphy, Greg Wyshynski



Game 5 (If Necessary) — Thursday, June 11

Pregame (7 p.m. ET)

The Point presented by DraftKings

Platforms: ESPN2, ESPN+

Game Coverage (8 p.m. ET)

Main Feed: ABC

SkyCast Alt Cast: ESPN App*

NHL in ASL: ESPN App*

Spanish Language: ESPN Deportes

Postgame

SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt (ESPN)

In The Crease (ESPN+)

The Drop Hosts: Samantha Rivera, Greg Wyshynski



Game 6 (If Necessary) — Sunday, June 14

Pregame (7 p.m. ET)

The Point presented by DraftKings

Platforms: ESPN2, ESPN+

Game Coverage (8 p.m. ET)

Main Feed: ABC

SkyCast Alt Cast: ESPN App*

NHL in ASL: ESPN App*

Spanish Language: ESPN Deportes

Postgame

SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt (ESPN)

In The Crease (ESPN+)

The Drop Hosts: Phil Murphy, Greg Wyshynski



Game 7 (If Necessary) — Wednesday, June 17

Pregame (7 p.m. ET)

The Point presented by DraftKings

Platforms: ESPN2, ESPN+

Game Coverage (8 p.m. ET)

Main Feed: ABC

Also Available On: ESPN Deportes, ESPN App

SkyCast Alt Cast: ESPN App*

NHL in ASL: ESPN App*

Spanish Language: ESPN Deportes

Postgame

SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt (ESPN)

In The Crease (ESPN+)

The Drop Hosts: Samantha Rivera, Greg Wyshynski



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Over at Walt Disney World, the excitement of sports comes alive at the massive ESPN Wide World of Sports complex.

But have you ever wondered how Disney keeps all the fields primed for play?

You can check out a behind-the-scenes look at the hard work Disney Cast Members do to keep EPSN Wide World of Sports game ready!

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