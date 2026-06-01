ESPN Unveils Complete 2026 Stanley Cup Final Coverage Across ABC, ESPN Platforms

Check out the full schedule and how to watch.
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ESPN will provide extensive coverage of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final between the Vegas Golden Knights and Carolina Hurricanes across its platforms.

What’s Happening:

  • ESPN’s exclusive coverage of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final begins June 2, featuring the Vegas Golden Knights against the Carolina Hurricanes on ABC and the ESPN App.
  • Games 1 and 2 will be played in Raleigh, North Carolina, before the series shifts to Las Vegas for Games 3 and 4.
  • If necessary, Games 5–7 will be played on June 11, 14, and 17, alternating between the two host cities.
  • Every game will be available with Spanish-language coverage, a SkyCast alternate feed, and NHL in ASL options.
  • NHL in ASL, designed for Deaf and hard-of-hearing viewers, returns for the entire series after earning three Sports Emmy nominations.
  • ESPN Deportes will carry Spanish-language broadcasts, while Games 3 and 4 will stream exclusively on the ESPN App for ESPN Unlimited subscribers.
  • SkyCast and NHL in ASL broadcasts will be available exclusively on the ESPN App for Unlimited subscribers.
  • Sean McDonough, Ray Ferraro, and Emily Kaplan will call the Stanley Cup Final together for the third time on ABC.
  • The Point Presented by DraftKings, hosted by Steve Levy with analysts Mark Messier and P.K. Subban, will provide pregame and intermission coverage.
  • Erik Johnson and Kevin Weekes will contribute analysis across ESPN platforms during the series.
  • Kenny Garay and Carlos Rossell will handle Spanish-language commentary.
  • SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt will provide postgame coverage, highlights, interviews, and analysis after most Stanley Cup Final games.
  • In the Crease and The Drop Presented by Discover will return as additional postgame recap and reaction shows.
  • ESPN’s coverage will feature on-ice skate cameras, in-net cameras, SkyCam aerial views, and referee-mounted MindFly BodyCams.
  • The SkyCast alternate broadcast will include aerial camera views directly above the ice, marking the first time such coverage is permitted during the Stanley Cup Final.
  • NHL in ASL will feature American Sign Language commentary from Jason Altmann and Jeff Mansfield, along with original interviews and analysis.
  • The 2026 Final marks the first postseason meeting between the Golden Knights and Hurricanes.
  • Vegas is making its third Stanley Cup Final appearance since joining the NHL in 2017–18.
  • Carolina is returning to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2006.
  • ESPN’s Chirpline “Chirp Booth” will debut at Stanley Cup Final games in Raleigh and Las Vegas, allowing fans to record hockey-themed trash talk.
  • ESPN’s Stanley Cup Playoffs coverage has delivered record viewership, including its most-watched first and second rounds of the current NHL rights agreement.
  • The 2026 Western Conference Final also produced several multi-year viewership highs for ESPN.

2026 Stanley Cup Final on ESPN

Main Broadcast Team (All Games)

  • Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough
  • Analyst: Ray Ferraro
  • Insider/Reporter: Emily Kaplan
  • Rules Analyst: Dave Jackson
  • Studio Team: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban

Pregame Coverage

The Point presented by DraftKings (7 p.m. ET)

  • Host: Steve Levy
  • Analysts: Mark Messier, P.K. Subban

Game 1 — Tuesday, June 2

Pregame (7 p.m. ET)

  • The Point presented by DraftKings
  • Platforms: ESPN, ESPN+

Game Coverage (8 p.m. ET)

  • Main Feed: ABC
  • SkyCast Alt Cast: ESPN App*
  • NHL in ASL: ESPN App*
    • Jason Altmann (Play-by-Play)
    • Jeff Mansfield (Analyst)
  • Spanish Language: ESPN Deportes
    • Kenny Garay (Play-by-Play)
    • Carlos Rossell (Analyst)

Postgame

  • SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt (ESPN)
  • In The Crease (ESPN+)
  • The Drop presented by Discover (ESPN App, NHL on ESPN YouTube)
    • Hosts: Samantha Rivera, Greg Wyshynski

Game 2 — Thursday, June 4

Pregame (7 p.m. ET)

  • The Point presented by DraftKings
  • Platforms: ESPN2, ESPN+

Game Coverage (8 p.m. ET)

  • Main Feed: ABC
  • SkyCast Alt Cast: ESPN App*
  • NHL in ASL: ESPN App*
  • Spanish Language: ESPN Deportes

Postgame

  • SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt (ESPN)
  • In The Crease (ESPN+)
  • The Drop presented by Discover
    • Hosts: Samantha Rivera, Greg Wyshynski

Game 3 — Saturday, June 6

Pregame (7 p.m. ET)

  • The Point presented by DraftKings
  • Platform: ESPN+

Game Coverage (8 p.m. ET)

  • Main Feed: ABC
  • SkyCast Alt Cast: ESPN App*
  • NHL in ASL: ESPN App*
  • Spanish Language: ESPN App* (Spanish)

Postgame

  • SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt (ESPN)
  • In The Crease (ESPN+)
  • The Drop presented by Discover
    • Hosts: Phil Murphy, Greg Wyshynski

Game 4 — Tuesday, June 9

Pregame (6 p.m. ET)

  • The Point presented by DraftKings
  • Platforms: ESPN2, ESPN+

Game Coverage (8 p.m. ET)

  • Main Feed: ABC
  • SkyCast Alt Cast: ESPN App*
  • NHL in ASL: ESPN App*
  • Spanish Language: ESPN App* (Spanish)

Postgame

  • In The Crease (ESPN+)
  • The Drop presented by Discover
    • Hosts: Phil Murphy, Greg Wyshynski

Game 5 (If Necessary) — Thursday, June 11

Pregame (7 p.m. ET)

  • The Point presented by DraftKings
  • Platforms: ESPN2, ESPN+

Game Coverage (8 p.m. ET)

  • Main Feed: ABC
  • SkyCast Alt Cast: ESPN App*
  • NHL in ASL: ESPN App*
  • Spanish Language: ESPN Deportes

Postgame

  • SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt (ESPN)
  • In The Crease (ESPN+)
  • The Drop
    • Hosts: Samantha Rivera, Greg Wyshynski

Game 6 (If Necessary) — Sunday, June 14

Pregame (7 p.m. ET)

  • The Point presented by DraftKings
  • Platforms: ESPN2, ESPN+

Game Coverage (8 p.m. ET)

  • Main Feed: ABC
  • SkyCast Alt Cast: ESPN App*
  • NHL in ASL: ESPN App*
  • Spanish Language: ESPN Deportes

Postgame

  • SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt (ESPN)
  • In The Crease (ESPN+)
  • The Drop
    • Hosts: Phil Murphy, Greg Wyshynski

Game 7 (If Necessary) — Wednesday, June 17

Pregame (7 p.m. ET)

  • The Point presented by DraftKings
  • Platforms: ESPN2, ESPN+

Game Coverage (8 p.m. ET)

  • Main Feed: ABC
  • Also Available On: ESPN Deportes, ESPN App
  • SkyCast Alt Cast: ESPN App*
  • NHL in ASL: ESPN App*
  • Spanish Language: ESPN Deportes

Postgame

  • SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt (ESPN)
  • In The Crease (ESPN+)
  • The Drop
    • Hosts: Samantha Rivera, Greg Wyshynski

ESPN Wide World of Sports:

  • Over at Walt Disney World, the excitement of sports comes alive at the massive ESPN Wide World of Sports complex.
  • But have you ever wondered how Disney keeps all the fields primed for play?
  • You can check out a behind-the-scenes look at the hard work Disney Cast Members do to keep EPSN Wide World of Sports game ready!

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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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