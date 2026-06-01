ESPN, TNT Sports Set 2026–27 College Football Playoff Schedule

ESPN and TNT Sports have announced kickoff times and broadcast plans for the expanded 2026–27 College Football Playoff across ESPN, ABC, TNT, and streaming platforms.

What’s Happening:

ESPN, TNT Sports, and the College Football Playoff (CFP) have announced kickoff times and broadcast details for the 2026–27 CFP season.

The CFP First Round begins Friday, Dec. 18 at 8PM ET on ESPN, with additional games on December 19 across ESPN, ABC, TNT, and truTV.

First-round games will be played at campus sites and streamed across ESPN, HBO Max (TNT/truTV games), and the ESPN App.

The CFP Quarterfinals will take place December 30 and January 1 across ESPN and TNT Sports at major bowl sites including the Rose Bowl, Peach Bowl, Fiesta Bowl, and Cotton Bowl.

ESPN will broadcast two quarterfinal games on January 1, while TNT Sports will air two others on December 30 and January 1.

TNT Sports will host its first CFP Semifinal on January 14 at the Orange Bowl, while ESPN will broadcast the other semifinal on January 15 at the Sugar Bowl.

The CFP National Championship will air on January 25, 2027, across ESPN networks, including ABC, from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The expanded CFP format continued to drive strong viewership, including a national title game drawing 30.1 million viewers, the most-watched college football game since 2015.

The playoff averaged 16.3 million viewers across 11 games, up 4% year-over-year, with 37 billion total minutes watched.

Additional details, including MegaCast coverage plans, will be announced later.

2026–27 College Football Playoff Schedule

First Round (Campus Sites)

Fri, Dec 18 — 8 p.m. ET

CFP First Round Game — ESPN

CFP First Round Game — ESPN Sat, Dec 19 — Noon ET

CFP First Round Game — ABC & ESPN

CFP First Round Game — ABC & ESPN Sat, Dec 19 — 3:30 p.m. ET

CFP First Round Game — TNT, truTV & HBO Max

CFP First Round Game — TNT, truTV & HBO Max Sat, Dec 19 — 7:30 p.m. ET

CFP First Round Game — TNT, truTV & HBO Max

Quarterfinals

Wed, Dec 30 — 7:30 p.m. ET

CFP Quarterfinal (Vrbo Fiesta Bowl — Glendale, Ariz.) — TNT, truTV & HBO Max

CFP Quarterfinal (Vrbo Fiesta Bowl — Glendale, Ariz.) — TNT, truTV & HBO Max Fri, Jan 1 — Noon ET

CFP Quarterfinal TBD — TNT & HBO Max

CFP Quarterfinal TBD — TNT & HBO Max Fri, Jan 1 — 4 p.m. ET

CFP Quarterfinal TBD — ABC & ESPN

CFP Quarterfinal TBD — ABC & ESPN Fri, Jan 1 — 8 p.m. ET

CFP Quarterfinal TBD — ESPN

Semifinals

Thu, Jan 14 — 7:30 p.m. ET

CFP Semifinal (Capital One Orange Bowl — Miami Gardens, Fla.) — TNT, truTV & HBO Max

CFP Semifinal (Capital One Orange Bowl — Miami Gardens, Fla.) — TNT, truTV & HBO Max Fri, Jan 15 — 7:30 p.m. ET

CFP Semifinal (Allstate Sugar Bowl — New Orleans, La.) — ABC & ESPN

National Championship

Mon, Jan 25 — 7:30 p.m. ET

2027 CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T (Las Vegas, Nev.) — ABC & ESPN

ESPN Wide World of Sports:

Over at Walt Disney World, the excitement of sports comes alive at the massive ESPN Wide World of Sports complex.

But have you ever wondered how Disney keeps all the fields primed for play?

You can check out a behind-the-scenes look at the hard work Disney Cast Members do to keep EPSN Wide World of Sports game ready!

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