ESPN Re-Signs Senior Writer David Dennis Jr. to New Multi-Year Contract
Dennis Jr. is known for being a key voice in the NBA, music, and Black culture.
David Dennis Jr., a senior writer for ESPN, has signed a multi-year contract extension with the Disney-owned sports network.
What’s Happening:
- ESPN has announced on X that David Dennis Jr. will continue to be a part of the network with a multi-year contract extension.
- The senior writer has become a leading commentator on the social and cultural impacts of sports for ESPN.
- His extended role will see his presence continue to be a key voice on Andscape’s multi-platform coverage of the NBA, music, Black culture and ESPN shows.
- Jason Aidoo, Vice President of Andscape, shared his excitement for Dennis Jr.’s extension, sharing “David has been a pivotal voice in Andscape’s evolution, bringing intelligence, perspective, and a distinct point of view to everything he does. We’re thrilled to extend our relationship and excited about the opportunities ahead as we continue to invest in world-class storytelling. David will play an important role in that future.
ESPN Re-Signs Jason McCourty.
- Earlier today, we reported that ESPN has also re-signed NFL analyst Jason McCourty to a new multi-year contract.
- Similar to Dennis Jr., McCourty will continue to bring his familiar presence to sports fans around the globe.
- McCourty has appeared on major programs such as NFL Live, Get Up, First Take, and SportsCenter.
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