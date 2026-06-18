ESPN Re-Signs Jason McCourty to Multi-Year Deal Ahead of 2026 NFL Season
The former NFL player joined ESPN after his retirement in 2021.
Before the 2026 NFL season, ESPN signed NFL analyst Jason McCourty to a new multi-year contract, where he will remain a prominent part of the network’s NFL coverage year-round.
What’s Happening:
- ESPN has re-signed Jason McCourty to a multi-year deal ahead of the 2026 NFL season.
- Under the new agreement, McCourty will work exclusively for ESPN throughout the NFL season.
- Entering his third season with ESPN, he will continue appearing on major programs such as NFL Live, Get Up, First Take, and SportsCenter.
- McCourty will provide analysis and insight across ESPN’s NFL coverage as the network prepares to broadcast its first Super Bowl in February 2027.
- Since joining ESPN before the 2024 NFL season, he has become a respected voice on the network’s NFL programming.
- His contributions are strengthened by more than a decade of NFL playing experience, along with his entertaining on-air presence.
- McCourty played 13 seasons in the NFL after being selected by the Tennessee Titans in the sixth round of the 2009 NFL Draft.
- During his career, he played for the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots, and Miami Dolphins.
- He won Super Bowl LIII with the Patriots and helped lead a defense that held the Los Angeles Rams without a touchdown in the championship game.
- After retiring in 2021, McCourty transitioned into broadcasting and has served in prominent television and radio analyst roles, including calling NFL games for three seasons.
ESPN Wide World of Sports:
- Over at Walt Disney World, the excitement of sports comes alive at the massive ESPN Wide World of Sports complex.
- But have you ever wondered how Disney keeps all the fields primed for play?
- You can check out a behind-the-scenes look at the hard work Disney Cast Members do to keep EPSN Wide World of Sports game ready!
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