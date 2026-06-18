ESPN Re-Signs Jason McCourty to Multi-Year Deal Ahead of 2026 NFL Season

The former NFL player joined ESPN after his retirement in 2021.

Before the 2026 NFL season, ESPN signed NFL analyst Jason McCourty to a new multi-year contract, where he will remain a prominent part of the network’s NFL coverage year-round.

What’s Happening:

ESPN has re-signed Jason McCourty to a multi-year deal ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

Under the new agreement, McCourty will work exclusively for ESPN throughout the NFL season.

Entering his third season with ESPN, he will continue appearing on major programs such as NFL Live, Get Up, First Take, and SportsCenter.

McCourty will provide analysis and insight across ESPN’s NFL coverage as the network prepares to broadcast its first Super Bowl in February 2027.

Since joining ESPN before the 2024 NFL season, he has become a respected voice on the network’s NFL programming.

His contributions are strengthened by more than a decade of NFL playing experience, along with his entertaining on-air presence.

McCourty played 13 seasons in the NFL after being selected by the Tennessee Titans in the sixth round of the 2009 NFL Draft.

During his career, he played for the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots, and Miami Dolphins.

He won Super Bowl LIII with the Patriots and helped lead a defense that held the Los Angeles Rams without a touchdown in the championship game.

After retiring in 2021, McCourty transitioned into broadcasting and has served in prominent television and radio analyst roles, including calling NFL games for three seasons.

ESPN Wide World of Sports:

Over at Walt Disney World, the excitement of sports comes alive at the massive ESPN Wide World of Sports complex.

But have you ever wondered how Disney keeps all the fields primed for play?

You can check out a behind-the-scenes look at the hard work Disney Cast Members do to keep EPSN Wide World of Sports game ready!

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