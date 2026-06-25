ESPN Analyst Chris Evert Announces Ovarian Cancer Has Returned

The tennis legend and longtime ESPN commentator revealed she has undergone surgery and will begin chemotherapy in the coming weeks.

Chris Evert, one of the most accomplished tennis players in history and a longtime ESPN analyst, has announced that her ovarian cancer has returned. The tennis legend shared the news in a personal statement, revealing that she recently underwent scans that confirmed the recurrence and has already begun taking steps toward treatment.

What’s Happening:

Evert disclosed that after undergoing CT and PET scans over the weekend, doctors informed her that her ovarian cancer had returned. She has already undergone surgery as the first stage of her treatment plan and is expected to begin chemotherapy in the coming weeks.

The diagnosis will require Evert to step away from several professional commitments, including her role covering this year's Wimbledon Championships for ESPN. The 18-time Grand Slam singles champion said she plans to focus entirely on her recovery over the next several months.

"I have always believed in being open and honest about my health journey," Evert said in her statement. "This past weekend, after undergoing CT and PET scans, I learned that my ovarian cancer has returned."

The Hall of Famer expressed gratitude for the support system surrounding her, thanking her medical team, family, friends, and fans who have reached out with encouragement.

"Ovarian cancer is relentless, but I will stay optimistic and determined in continuing to fight this battle," Evert added. "I look forward to seeing everyone again soon."

Evert first revealed her ovarian cancer diagnosis in 2022 after preventive surgery following a positive genetic test for the BRCA1 gene mutation. She publicly shared her treatment journey and later announced she was cancer-free before revealing a second diagnosis in late 2023. The latest update marks another chapter in her ongoing battle against the disease.

Following Evert's announcement, ESPN stated support from Executive Vice President of Production Mike McQuade.

"Our thoughts are with our ESPN tennis colleague Chris Evert as she deals with this personal health issue," McQuade said. "We will certainly miss her at Wimbledon and wish her all the best. We look forward to having her back with us whenever she feels ready to return."

Well wishes from ESPN EVP, Production, Mike McQuade for Chris Evert



On behalf of all of us at ESPN, we wish Chris well & look forward to welcoming her back when she's ready https://t.co/DPg0kPuNyk pic.twitter.com/WKOxmCg2pw — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) June 25, 2026

The sentiment was echoed by ESPN PR on X, which shared well-wishes on behalf of the network and reiterated that Evert's colleagues look forward to welcoming her back when she is ready.

Over the years, Evert has become a beloved voice in tennis broadcasting, bringing decades of experience and insight to ESPN's coverage of major tournaments. While fans will undoubtedly miss her presence at Wimbledon this summer, many across the sports world are rallying behind her as she focuses on treatment and recovery.

Known throughout her career for her resilience, determination, and grace under pressure, Evert is once again facing a difficult challenge with the same strength that defined her legendary career on the court.

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