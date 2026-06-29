Mike Golic Sr. and Mike Golic Jr. Return to ESPN Radio With New Weekday Show "The Golics"

The longtime ESPN personalities reunite for a new morning program as ESPN Radio unveils its refreshed weekday lineup beginning August 3.

Sports radio is getting a familiar voice back. ESPN has announced that Mike Golic Sr. and Mike Golic Jr. are returning to the network as the father-son duo reunites to host a brand-new weekday morning program, The Golics.

What’s Happening:

The Golics launches as part of ESPN Radio's revamped weekday lineup beginning Monday, August 3, marking a homecoming for two personalities who helped define the network's audio programming for decades.

Under a new multi-year agreement, The Golics will air weekdays from 10 a.m. to noon ET, immediately following ESPN Radio's morning show UnSportsmanLike.

In addition to broadcasting live on ESPN Radio, the show will be simulcast on the ESPN App, with each episode also available on major podcast platforms after its live airing.

The return reunites one of sports media's most recognizable father-son partnerships. Mike Golic Sr. spent 25 years at ESPN between 1995 and 2020, becoming one of the network's signature personalities through the immensely popular Mike & Mike alongside Mike Greenberg before later co-hosting Golic & Wingo. His son, Mike Golic Jr., established himself as one of ESPN's versatile voices during his previous tenure with the company from 2015 through 2022, contributing across ESPN Radio, television, digital platforms, and college football coverage.

"They've been building chemistry together since 1989, and it's a joy to bring their peerless partnership back to ESPN," said Mike Foss, Executive Vice President, Executive Editor, Sports News and Entertainment. "Reuniting with Mike Golic was a tremendous opportunity for our audience."

The Golics headline a broader refresh of ESPN Radio's weekday schedule beginning August 3.

The network's morning block continues with UnSportsmanLike, hosted by Chris Canty, Evan Cohen, and Michelle Smallmon from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. ET. Since debuting in 2023, the trio has become a staple of ESPN's morning programming, blending breaking news, analysis, and entertaining conversation. The program will continue to simulcast on ESPN2 and ESPNEWS while streaming live on the ESPN App.

Following The Golics, The Rich Eisen Show remains in its noon-to-3 p.m. ET timeslot. Eisen's nationally syndicated program joined ESPN Radio last fall and continues to expand the network's daily lineup while also streaming on Disney+ and the ESPN App.

Meanwhile, Matt & Myron, hosted by Matt Jones and Myron Medcalf, is making the jump from weekends to weekdays. After becoming a fan favorite during its eight-year Sunday run, the show will now air weekdays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET, bringing its unique blend of analysis and fan-focused discussion to afternoon listeners.

The remainder of the weekday schedule stays intact with Freddie & Harry (5-8 p.m.), Amber & Ian (8-10 p.m.), GameNight hosted by Q Myers (10 p.m.-1 a.m.), and SportsCenter All Night carrying listeners through the overnight hours.

Mike Golic Sr.'s blend of former NFL insight and relatable humor made him one of sports radio's defining voices for more than two decades, while Golic Jr. carved out his own identity with thoughtful football analysis and a modern perspective across ESPN's growing multimedia platforms.

Now, they'll once again share the microphone as ESPN looks to strengthen its weekday lineup with a mix of familiar personalities and established programming.

Beginning August 3, sports fans can once again start their day with the Golics, as one of ESPN Radio's most recognizable families returns home.

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