"The Dream Factory:" ESPN Investigates Abuse in Argentina's Youth Soccer Development System

Check it out when it debuts tomorrow, June 27th.
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ESPN will soon debut The Dream Factory, an in-depth multimedia investigation into allegations of abuse and exploitation within Argentina's youth soccer system.

What’s Happening:

  • ESPN is gearing up to release The Dream Factory, a new multimedia investigation examining exploitation, abuse, and neglect within Argentina’s professional soccer youth development system.
  • The investigation, led by reporter Steve Fainaru, was conducted over eight years and includes a one-hour documentary and an in-depth written feature.
  • The documentary debuts on the ESPN YouTube channel on June 27 and premieres on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes on June 30 at 9PM ET.
  • The report explores allegations of sexual abuse, unsafe living conditions, hunger, overcrowding, and inadequate oversight affecting young players pursuing professional soccer careers.
  • The investigation began with reporting on a 2018 sexual abuse scandal at one of Argentina’s top clubs before expanding into a broader examination of the country's unregulated youth soccer pipeline.
  • Through the story of one player, The Dream Factory examines how these issues have persisted and raises questions about accountability within Argentina’s soccer system.

  • The documentary was directed by Lyndsey Armacost.

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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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