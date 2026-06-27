"The Dream Factory:" ESPN Investigates Abuse in Argentina's Youth Soccer Development System

Check it out when it debuts tomorrow, June 27th.

ESPN will soon debut The Dream Factory, an in-depth multimedia investigation into allegations of abuse and exploitation within Argentina's youth soccer system.

What’s Happening:

ESPN is gearing up to release The Dream Factory, a new multimedia investigation examining exploitation, abuse, and neglect within Argentina’s professional soccer youth development system.

The investigation, led by reporter Steve Fainaru, was conducted over eight years and includes a one-hour documentary and an in-depth written feature.

The documentary debuts on the ESPN YouTube channel on June 27 and premieres on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes on June 30 at 9PM ET.

The report explores allegations of sexual abuse, unsafe living conditions, hunger, overcrowding, and inadequate oversight affecting young players pursuing professional soccer careers.

The investigation began with reporting on a 2018 sexual abuse scandal at one of Argentina’s top clubs before expanding into a broader examination of the country's unregulated youth soccer pipeline.

Through the story of one player, The Dream Factory examines how these issues have persisted and raises questions about accountability within Argentina’s soccer system.

The documentary was directed by Lyndsey Armacost.

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