Mickey Meets the NFL: Disney Fan Draft 2026 Announced for Fanatics Fest NYC

The worlds of Disney and sports are once again mixing with the announcement of the Disney Fan Draft 2026 at Fanatics Fest NYC.

What's Happening:

In a new video shared to social media, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell hopped on a video call with Mickey Mouse to humorously reveal the Disney Fan Draft 2026.

This will take place at Fanatics Fest NYC, a four-day sports fan festival taking place this year from July 16–19 at the Javits Center in New York City.

Specifically, this particular event will take place on Thursday, July 16, where Goodell and sports journalist Taylor Rooks will "reimagine a beloved sports tradition through an unmistakably Disney lens."

The experience will bring together some of the biggest names in sports for a can't-miss celebration of fandom.