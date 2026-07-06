Mickey Meets the NFL: Disney Fan Draft 2026 Announced for Fanatics Fest NYC
This newly-announced event will reimagine a beloved sports tradition through an unmistakably Disney lens.
The worlds of Disney and sports are once again mixing with the announcement of the Disney Fan Draft 2026 at Fanatics Fest NYC.
What's Happening:
- In a new video shared to social media, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell hopped on a video call with Mickey Mouse to humorously reveal the Disney Fan Draft 2026.
- This will take place at Fanatics Fest NYC, a four-day sports fan festival taking place this year from July 16–19 at the Javits Center in New York City.
- Specifically, this particular event will take place on Thursday, July 16, where Goodell and sports journalist Taylor Rooks will "reimagine a beloved sports tradition through an unmistakably Disney lens."
- The experience will bring together some of the biggest names in sports for a can't-miss celebration of fandom.
- Fanatics Fest NYC will also play host to the Disney Fan Zone, where you'll find exclusive merchandise, immersive experiences, surprise-and-delight Disney moments.
More ESPN News:
- Airing later this month, SEC Storied: Becoming Hines Ward tells the untold story of Hines Ward's journey to find identity, belonging, and peace beyond football.
- ESPN announced it will relocate its Los Angeles-based television studios from L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles to Hollywood Park in Inglewood.
- ESPN has officially announced the nominees and honorees for the 12th annual Sports Humanitarian Awards.
- Mike Golic Sr. and Mike Golic Jr. are returning to ESPN to host a brand-new weekday morning program, The Golics.
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