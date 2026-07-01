Hines Ward Returns to His Roots in New "SEC Storied" Documentary

One of football's greatest champions embarks on a personal journey to rediscover his roots, confront his past, and redefine what his legacy truly means.

What’s Happening:

SEC Storied: Becoming Hines Ward tells the untold story of Hines Ward's journey to find identity, belonging, and peace beyond football.

Born to a Korean mother and an American soldier, Ward struggled throughout his childhood with feeling caught between two cultures.

Despite becoming a Super Bowl MVP and football legend, Ward continued searching for answers about who he was and where he belonged.

Ward returns to South Korea with his family to reconnect with his heritage and honor the sacrifices his mother made for him.

His personal journey becomes a mission to bring healing and improve the lives of children facing challenges similar to those he once experienced.

Through honest reflection and stories from those he has impacted, Ward realizes his greatest legacy extends far beyond the football field.

The documentary, directed by Jeremy Williams, premieres on Tuesday, July 21, at 7PM ET on SEC Network.

What They’re Saying:

Jeremy Williams, Director: “This isn’t just a football story. Underneath the Super Bowl wins and NFL career was a really personal story about identity, family and belonging. The more we dug in, the more we realized how much he had overcome – not just as an athlete, but as a biracial kid growing up between cultures and later becoming an unexpected symbol of hope in South Korea… The best sports documentaries aren’t really about sports – there’s often a story within the story. Hines’s name carries a lot of weight in the sports world, and his jersey still sells today, but I realized most people didn’t actually know his full story.”

ESPN Celebrates America 250:

ESPN will celebrate America’s 250th anniversary with special programming across TV, digital platforms, and live events.

This includes a wide range of programming across television, digital platforms, and daily studio shows as part of Disney’s “Disney Celebrates America” initiative.

Check out the full ESPN America 250 lineup as we head towards the big day.

Read More ESPN: