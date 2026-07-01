Hines Ward Returns to His Roots in New "SEC Storied" Documentary
Explore Hines' life beyond his Super Bowl MVP title.
One of football's greatest champions embarks on a personal journey to rediscover his roots, confront his past, and redefine what his legacy truly means.
What’s Happening:
- SEC Storied: Becoming Hines Ward tells the untold story of Hines Ward's journey to find identity, belonging, and peace beyond football.
- Born to a Korean mother and an American soldier, Ward struggled throughout his childhood with feeling caught between two cultures.
- Despite becoming a Super Bowl MVP and football legend, Ward continued searching for answers about who he was and where he belonged.
- Ward returns to South Korea with his family to reconnect with his heritage and honor the sacrifices his mother made for him.
- His personal journey becomes a mission to bring healing and improve the lives of children facing challenges similar to those he once experienced.
- Through honest reflection and stories from those he has impacted, Ward realizes his greatest legacy extends far beyond the football field.
- The documentary, directed by Jeremy Williams, premieres on Tuesday, July 21, at 7PM ET on SEC Network.
What They’re Saying:
- Jeremy Williams, Director: “This isn’t just a football story. Underneath the Super Bowl wins and NFL career was a really personal story about identity, family and belonging. The more we dug in, the more we realized how much he had overcome – not just as an athlete, but as a biracial kid growing up between cultures and later becoming an unexpected symbol of hope in South Korea… The best sports documentaries aren’t really about sports – there’s often a story within the story. Hines’s name carries a lot of weight in the sports world, and his jersey still sells today, but I realized most people didn’t actually know his full story.”
ESPN Celebrates America 250:
- ESPN will celebrate America’s 250th anniversary with special programming across TV, digital platforms, and live events.
- This includes a wide range of programming across television, digital platforms, and daily studio shows as part of Disney’s “Disney Celebrates America” initiative.
- Check out the full ESPN America 250 lineup as we head towards the big day.
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