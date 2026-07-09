ESPN Talent and Sports Fans Face Off as "ESPN Jeopardy!" Streams Later This Month

Monday Night Football's Joe Buck hosts the latest spinoff of "Jeopardy!"

Jeopardy! isn't just for the nerds, jocks can have fun too – and that is exemplified with the upcoming streaming debut of ESPN Jeopardy!

What's Happening:

First announced earlier this year, ESPN Jeopardy!, the ultimate match-up between sports and the world’s leading quiz show, is coming to Disney+ and Hulu and the ESPN app on Friday, July 31.

Hosted by Monday Night Football broadcaster Joe Buck, ESPN Jeopardy! features sports commentators and celebrity sports fans as they face off to experience the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat in a new arena: the Alex Trebek Stage.

Essentially Celebrity Jeopardy! focused on ESPN specifically, ESPN Jeopardy! will feature material covering the full spectrum of ESPN content, with celebrities playing for the charity of their choice.

Contestants in the first-ever ESPN Jeopardy! include: Domonique Foxworth Amina Smith Kyle Brandt Keegan-Michael Key John Hamm MJ Acosta Manti Te'o Jeremy Schaap Hannah Storm Kimberley A. Martin Madelyn Burke Peter Schrager Jay Harris

This is actually the second sports-focused Jeopardy! series, with Sports Jeopardy! airing on the Sony-owned streaming service Crackle (remember them?) from 2014 to 2016.

Elsewhere, Pop Culture Jeopardy!, which (would you believe it) focuses on pop culture trivia, is hosted by Colin Jost and streams on Netflix.

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