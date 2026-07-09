One Woman Discovers Charles Manson is Her Grandfather in Shocking New Hulu Documentary

How would you react if you found out your grandfather was Charles Manson?

A new Hulu true crime documentary delves into one woman's discovery that her grandfather is none other than history's most notorious criminal, Charles Manson.

What's Happening:

Hulu has announced My Grandfather Charles Manson, a new documentary that follows Sophia, a woman's whose quest to identify her unknown grandfather resulted in an unwanted discovery: he is Charles Manson.

What's more, you can tell that he bears a striking resemblance to Sophia's father, Daniel, who is also featured in the documentary.

Sophia’s discovery propels her into an underworld of Manson family members and unreliable narrators as she traces her grandfather’s life. Along the way, her genetics unlock never-before-released records and exclusive audio recordings that illuminate Manson’s pathology in startling ways.

But the more Sophia uncovers, the more her relationship with her father is strained. For Sophia, there’s no turning back. What has she inherited, and how will she reckon with her family legacy?

Directed by Sophia Maddox and Alexandra Orton, My Grandfather Charles Manson premieres Wednesday, July 22 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

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