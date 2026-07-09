The 13th Scoop: Premiere Date and San Diego Comic-Con Activation Announced for "American Horror Story: 13"

Ahead of the show's landmark 13th season, AHS fans can celebrate at San Diego Comic-Con with a fleet of sinister ice cream trucks.

We now have a name for the upcoming 13th installment of American Horror Story, which will be bringing some spooky fun to San Diego Comic-Con.

What's Happening:

FX has revealed that the latest installment of American Horror Story, simply titled American Horror Story: 13, will premiere Thursday, September 24 at 9 p.m. ET on FX and Hulu, streaming on Disney+ internationally.

Fans will be able to celebrate the upcoming season at San Diego Comic-Con with a fleet of ice cream trucks offering sinister sweets inspired by each of the previous chapters of the legendary anthology series.

“13 Flavors” will feature four AHS-themed ice cream trucks serving fans during SDCC, which begins Thursday, July 23.

Fans can rub shoulders and pose for photos with Rubber Man (Murder House), Twisty the Clown (Freak Show), the Witch (Coven) and other iconic AHS characters as they enjoy ice cream flavors offered in tribute to past installments. On Saturday evening, fans will be invited to a secret location to experience the 13th scoop.

Fans can stay tuned to AHS on social media for details on locations, timing and other information about the activation.

In addition, American Horror Story: 13 will loom over the festivities at SDCC with teaser art covering one side of the Hilton San Diego Bayfront.

Returning regulars announced for the new season include Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Gabourey Sidibe, and Leslie Grossman.

They'll be joined by franchise newcomers Ariana Grande, who previously collaborated with Murphy in Scream Queens, and Paul Anthony Kelly, who played JFK Jr. in Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette.

With this large returning cast of regulars and it being the 13th season, it seems likely the creators have something special up their sleeves for fans.

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