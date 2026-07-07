Mindy Kaling, MrBeast, and More Guest Sharks Revealed for Season 18 of "Shark Tank"
A star-studded line-up of guest Sharks has been revealed for the 18th season of the ABC hit series.
An all-star line-up of guest Sharks are getting ready to step into the tank for the upcoming 18th season of Shark Tank on ABC.
What's Happening:
- ABC has shared the list of guest Sharks set to appear on Season 18 of Shark Tank, and they include:
- Jimmy Donaldson (aka MrBeast), creator of the YouTube channel MrBeast and founder of Beast Industries
- Jeffrey Housenbold, CEO of Beast Industries
- Mindy Kaling, award-winning writer, producer, director, actor and author
- J.J. Watt, founder of the Justin J. Watt Foundation and former NFL defensive lineman
- Erin Foster and Sara Foster, co-founders of Favorite Daughter, producers and entrepreneurs
- Steven Bartlett, entrepreneur, investor, Dragon on Dragons’ Den (the UK version of Shark Tank) and host of The Diary of a CEO podcast
- Long-running guest Sharks Kendra Scott and Rashaun Williams have now become permanent Sharks, joining Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Daniel Lubetzky and Kevin O’Leary.
- Shark Tank returns to ABC on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. this fall. An exact return date has not been determined at this time.
More Disney TV News:
- ABC continues its struggles with the Trump administration's FCC this week, formally responding to an investigation of the daytime talk show The View in regard to its political guests.
- The spooky animated sounds of the new Disney+ animated series, The Doomies, are now available on most streaming services.
- ABC News is returning to the scene of the crime for a follow-up to their hit Hulu docuseries, The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground of a Serial Killer.
- Disney’s hit animated action series Dragon Striker is officially coming back for a second season.
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