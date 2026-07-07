Mindy Kaling, MrBeast, and More Guest Sharks Revealed for Season 18 of "Shark Tank"

A star-studded line-up of guest Sharks has been revealed for the 18th season of the ABC hit series.

An all-star line-up of guest Sharks are getting ready to step into the tank for the upcoming 18th season of Shark Tank on ABC.

What's Happening:

ABC has shared the list of guest Sharks set to appear on Season 18 of Shark Tank, and they include: Jimmy Donaldson (aka MrBeast), creator of the YouTube channel MrBeast and founder of Beast Industries Jeffrey Housenbold, CEO of Beast Industries Mindy Kaling, award-winning writer, producer, director, actor and author J.J. Watt , founder of the Justin J. Watt Foundation and former NFL defensive lineman Erin Foster and Sara Foster, co-founders of Favorite Daughter, producers and entrepreneurs Steven Bartlett, entrepreneur, investor, Dragon on Dragons’ Den (the UK version of Shark Tank) and host of The Diary of a CEO podcast



Long-running guest Sharks Kendra Scott and Rashaun Williams have now become permanent Sharks, joining Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Daniel Lubetzky and Kevin O’Leary.

Shark Tank returns to ABC on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. this fall. An exact return date has not been determined at this time.

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