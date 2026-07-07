Mindy Kaling, MrBeast, and More Guest Sharks Revealed for Season 18 of "Shark Tank"

A star-studded line-up of guest Sharks has been revealed for the 18th season of the ABC hit series.

An all-star line-up of guest Sharks are getting ready to step into the tank for the upcoming 18th season of Shark Tank on ABC.

What's Happening:

  • ABC has shared the list of guest Sharks set to appear on Season 18 of Shark Tank, and they include:
    • Jimmy Donaldson (aka MrBeast), creator of the YouTube channel MrBeast and founder of Beast Industries
    • Jeffrey Housenbold, CEO of Beast Industries
    • Mindy Kaling, award-winning writer, producer, director, actor and author
    • J.J. Watt, founder of the Justin J. Watt Foundation and former NFL defensive lineman
    • Erin Foster and Sara Foster, co-founders of Favorite Daughter, producers and entrepreneurs
    • Steven Bartlett, entrepreneur, investor, Dragon on Dragons’ Den (the UK version of Shark Tank) and host of The Diary of a CEO podcast

L-R: Jeffrey Housenbold, J.J. Watt, Steven Bartlett

  • Long-running guest Sharks Kendra Scott and Rashaun Williams have now become permanent Sharks, joining Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Daniel Lubetzky and Kevin O’Leary.
  • Shark Tank returns to ABC on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. this fall. An exact return date has not been determined at this time.

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