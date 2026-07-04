Official Soundtrack to "The Doomies" Now Available on Streaming Platforms
The soundtrack also includes the catchy end credits theme.
The spooky animated sounds of the new Disney+ animated series, The Doomies, are now available on most streaming services.
What's Happening:
- The official soundtrack to the new Disney+ animated series, The Doomies, is now available.
- In the animated supernatural comedy-adventure series, we follow best friends Bobby and Romy as they accidentally open a portal to evil and turning their tranquil coastal town into a hotspot for terrifying creatures of doom.
- The sound features over one hour of score suites composed by Vincent Artaud (Chip 'n Dale: Park Life) the help set the scene as the ordinary teens navigate this extraordinary mystery and face off against literal and inner monsters in the animated comedy series.
- Additionally, the soundtrack also features the theme that plays during the end credits of the series, "We Gather Strength Together," performed by Stefan Boussard and Nicolle Rochelle.
- You can find the soundtrack now on most major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and others.
- The Doomies stars Max Mittelman as Bobby, Madison Calderon as Romy, Noel Gibson as Kim, Jon Bailey as Doug, and Zehra Fazal as Jenny.
- The series premiered on June 22 on Disney+, produced by Academy Award-nominated studio Xilam Animation for Disney Television Animation and co-created by Andrès Fernandez, Pozla (aka Rémi Zaarour), and Henry Gifford. Fernandez directs all 22 episodes, and Xilam’s Marc du Pontavice serves as producer.
- Two new shorts based on the series have also recently debuted on Disney Channel and the Disney Channel Animation platform.
- The Doomies is streaming now on Disney+.
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