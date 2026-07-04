Official Soundtrack to "The Doomies" Now Available on Streaming Platforms

The soundtrack also includes the catchy end credits theme.
by |
Tags: , , , ,

The spooky animated sounds of the new Disney+ animated series, The Doomies, are now available on most streaming services.

What's Happening:

  • The official soundtrack to the new Disney+ animated series, The Doomies, is now available.
  • In the animated supernatural comedy-adventure series, we follow best friends Bobby and Romy as they accidentally open a portal to evil and turning their tranquil coastal town into a hotspot for terrifying creatures of doom.
  • The sound features over one hour of score suites composed by Vincent Artaud (Chip 'n Dale: Park Life) the help set the scene as the ordinary teens navigate this extraordinary mystery and face off against literal and inner monsters in the animated comedy series.
  • Additionally, the soundtrack also features the theme that plays during the end credits of the series, "We Gather Strength Together," performed by Stefan Boussard and Nicolle Rochelle.
  • You can find the soundtrack now on most major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and others.
  • The Doomies stars Max Mittelman as Bobby, Madison Calderon as Romy, Noel Gibson as Kim, Jon Bailey as Doug, and Zehra Fazal as Jenny.
  • The series premiered on June 22 on Disney+, produced by Academy Award-nominated studio Xilam Animation for Disney Television Animation and co-created by Andrès Fernandez, Pozla (aka Rémi Zaarour), and Henry Gifford. Fernandez directs all 22 episodes, and Xilam’s Marc du Pontavice serves as producer.
  • Two new shorts based on the series have also recently debuted on Disney Channel and the Disney Channel Animation platform.
  • The Doomies is streaming now on Disney+.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Tony Betti
Originally from California where he studied a dying artform (hand-drawn animation), Tony has spent most of his adult life in the theme parks of Orlando. When he’s not writing for LP, he’s usually watching and studying something animated or arguing about “the good ole’ days” at the parks.
View all articles by Tony Betti