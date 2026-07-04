New Shorts from "The Doomies" Arrive, Taking Us Deeper Into Their Paranormal Vlogs
The full series is streaming now on Disney+
Two new shorts have arrived (as promised) from the new Disney+ series, The Doomies, showcasing the vlogs that Romy and Bobby are making throughout the show.
What's Happening:
- Now that the full series has arrived on Disney+, we're starting to see new shorts featuring The Doomies appear from Disney Channel Animation.
- The new shorts tie-in quite well with the new series, as in the full show we follow Romy and Bobby, who have inadvertently opened a portal to evil in an attempt to increase views on their paranormal vlog channel, turning their tranquil coastal town into a hotspot for terrifying creatures of doom.
- Four shorts have been promised to come from the new series, and the shorts blend seamlessly into the overall series as they are designed and presented as the vlog entries that their channel would post.
- In the first, "Doug Unfiltered," we get a glimpse into the secret life of Doug - the man who helps Romy and Bobby with his paranormal expertise and countless books and scrolls on the topic.
- As he comes in and throws them out of his office, the kids have left their phone behind and we see what he really gets up to - not to mention some of the paranormal creatures that inhabit the town - and its not nearly as enticing as you think.
- You also see Kim, who Doug created through a magical spell, protect him from one of these entities, a nice reference to rest of the world built into the show.
- Check it all out in the short below.
- The second short, "Ghosted by a Ghost" features our two main characters as they try and talk to a ghost and figure out why it's haunting Bobby's house.
- As Romy tries to score her biggest interview yet, the ghost is full of frights and scares before the tweens start catching her in a more natural state and trying to get her rest...in peace.
- As the short progresses, it really seems that Romy and Bobby are haunting her, to a point where she challenges the kids that if they continue to bother her, she will haunt them forever.
- Does this scare the kids? or does it mean an endless amount of content for their channel?
- Find out in the full short below.
- Two additional shorts are expected in the near future:
- "Creepy Crepe"
- "What Is That Thing"
- The Doomies is streaming now on Disney+.
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